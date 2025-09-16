ETV Bharat / bharat

BMW Crash: Delhi Court Sends Woman Driver To Judicial Custody, She Moves Bail Plea

A collage of photos of victim Navjot Singh who died and the BMW involved in the accident. ( Special Arrangement )

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent a woman, who allegedly drove the BMW car involved in the crash that killed a senior Finance Ministry official and left his wife injured in Dhaula Kuan, to two days of judicial custody.

Duty Magistrate Akanksha Singh sent 38-year-old Gaganpreet Kaur to judicial custody after she was produced before the judge at her residence citing that her custodial interrogation was not required, said senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, Gaganpreet's counsel.

The judge also issued notices to Delhi Police and the victim's kin on the bail application moved by Kaur, and directed them to file their replies by September 17, when the court concerned will hear the matter.

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), died when his motorcycle was hit by a BMW while returning home from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara with his wife, who suffered serious injuries.

Gaganpreet was arrested on culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other charges on Monday after being discharged from a hospital, police said.

Several questions were raised on the handling of the aftermath of the crash as the FIR alleged that Gaganpreet, took the victims -- Navjot Singh and his wife Sandeep Kaur -- to a healthcare facility more than 19 kilometres away from the accident site instead of any nearby hospital.

Also, the victims' family alleged that Gaganpreet and her husband were treated before Navjot and his wife despite their serious injuries.

Pahwa opposed police plea seeking judicial custody, saying FIR was delayed by 10 hours.

He said the allegations were contradictory to the press conference held by the DCP, the CCTV recording of the accident and the statement of those who took the injured and the deceased to the hospital.

"The DCP has stated that the CCTV shows that the BMW first hit the divider on the curve from the front, and the back of the BMW, therefore hit the two wheeler, and then the two wheeler hit the DTC bus because of which this incident happened, and unfortunately, one person died," he told the judge.

Pahwa added that there was no need to arrest the woman as she was already in the hospital.