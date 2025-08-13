ETV Bharat / bharat

BMC Intends To Allow Controlled Feeding At Dadar Kabutarkhana, HC Directs To Issue Public Notice

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday informed the Bombay High Court that it intends to allow controlled feeding of pigeons for two hours each morning at the Dadar Kabutarkhana (pigeon feeding spots), subject to conditions.

A bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Arif Doctor, however, stated that before granting any such permission, the BMC has to issue a public notice first, inviting objections and then take a decision on allowing controlled feeding. Since the BMC's decision to close Kabutarkhanas across Mumbai and prohibit feeding of pigeons was in the larger interest of public health, the sanctity of the same has to be maintained, the court observed while hearing a bunch of petitions on the matter filed by people who regularly feed pigeons at Kabutarkhanas.

The petitioners have challenged the civic body's decision to ban such feedings and close down Kababkhanas in the metropolis over potential health hazards. Among the petitioners, Dr Amita Athawale, head of the pulmonary department and environmental pollution research centre at KEM Hospital, mentioned that pigeon droppings can affect the human respiratory system and cause several disorders. There is a high possibility of hypersensitivity pneumonitis as the gas emitted by the droppings can stop breathing, and the patient may have to go on permanent oxygen therapy and may also need a lung transplant in some cases.

Last week, tarpaulin sheets were placed at the Dadar Kabutarkhana, a popular pigeon feeding site, by the civic body to prevent people from offering grains to the birds, a move that had led to protests during which agitators forcibly removed the covers.

Pursuant to this, a few individuals submitted an application to the BMC seeking interim arrangements for the controlled feeding of the pigeons. On Wednesday, BMC counsel Ram Apte told the court the civic body intends to permit controlled feeding of the birds from 6 am to 8 am, subject to certain conditions. The bench then questioned if the civic body had first invited objections to the application (seeking nod for controlled pigeon feeding) before taking its decision.

"You (BMC) cannot just allow feeding now, once you have already taken a closure decision, keeping public health in mind. You will have to take a well-considered decision," the bench observed.