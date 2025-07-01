BMC Assault Row: As OAS Officers Put Pen Down, Swachh Sathi Alleges Misconduct By Addl Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo

Bhubaneswar: Strongly condemning the assault on BMC Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo, OAS (Odisha Administrative Service) officers in as many as nine districts of the state have gone on mass leave as a mark of protest.

As per reports, OAS officials from Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Subarnapur, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, Balangir and Kendrapara have unanimously gone on mass leave and pen-waiver protest. They have given a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government to arrest the prime accused and all those involved in the assault.

OAS Association President Jyoti Ranjan Mishra assured full support to the injured official after holding discussions with Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. "The association stands with him (Ratnakar Sahoo). We have demanded strict action against the accused. The official has been hurt, both physically and mentally. The Chief Minister has assured us that strict action will be taken against those found guilty. Investigation is underway and we are hopeful that action will be taken against all those involved, after the investigation. We have also given a 24-hour ultimatum to the government. If the main accused and all the involved in the assault are not arrested, we will launch pen-waiver protest across the state," said Mishra.

Meanwhile, employees of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have also launched strike following the assault on the Additional Commissioner. The employees, wearing black cloth, demanded security and protection during meeting with the Commissioner.

Action Against BJP Workers

So far, four persons including Jeevan Rout, ⁠Rashmi Mahapatra, ⁠Debashis Pradhan and Sanjeev Mishra have been arrested by Commissionerate Police in connection with the assault, on the basis of a complaint lodged at Kharavela Nagar police station.

In a related development, BJP state president Manmohan Samal suspended five party workers from primary membership for their alleged role in the violence at the BMC office. Those suspended include Corporator Aparup Narayan Raut, Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra, Debashis Pradhan, Sachikanth Swain, and Sanjeev Mishra.

'We Are Not Safe At Workplace'

Following the incident, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das expressed deep concerns over the state's "deteriorating law and order", and urged the government to arrest all those involved. "I strongly condemn the violence. It is unfortunate to see the crumbling law and order in the city and the state. Government should arrest all the culprits. Taliban rule will not continue here. The mastermind behind the incident must be traced and arrested," Das said.

BMC Commissioner also condemned the assault as "unfortunate" and said steps are being taken to heighten security at BMC office and ensure that such inhumane incidents do not recur in the future. "Security measures will be enhanced at the BMC office. Steps will be taken immediately to ensure that all BMC employees feel safe when they rejoin work," he said.

He added, "A report has been sought from Smart City Limited, which is in charge of the BMC office, on the poor management and CCTV malfunctioning. An investigation is underway to nab the mastermind and other accused. Currently, Ratnakar Sahoo's mental condition is not good. We will take further action once he recovers."

Voicing concerns, BMC's female deputy commissioner Priyanka Mallick said, "We are not safe at the workplace. The person who instigated the attack should be arrested. We will not join work until concrete action has been taken. If needed, we will approach the Human Rights Commission in this regard."

Congress has strongly condemned the attack, blaming the BJP for creating a climate where such assaults on officials are becoming more common.

Congress has also condemned the assault and accused the BJP of instigating violence. It said that the saffron party has started an assault trend, which consequently has not allowed government officials to work properly.

BJP Leader Alleges Misconduct By Concerned BMC Official

On the other hand, BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan acknowledged the involvement of party workers but claimed that they were provoked by the officer's alleged misconduct. "You can't clap with one hand. As a government official, he also mistreated common people. The assault case is under investigation and Chief Minister has already taken action," he said.

Pradhan also raised questions about the role of BMC officials and the Mayor during the incident. He demanded examination of the CCTV footage from the BMC office and alleged that the video recording of the incident was done on the Mayor's instructions. "At the time of the incident, the Mayor's security guards, a BMC officer, and others were present, but no one intervened. Instead, they were busy recording video and shared it with the media," the BJP leader said.

Swachh Sathi's Complaint Against BMC Addl Commissioner

Pradhan also cited a complaint by one Rebati Raut, a Swachh Sathi (sanitation worker) of Ward No. 34, who had accused Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo of misbehaviour and threatening to take away her job. Rabati had reportedly lodged a complaint at the Kharavela Nagar police station in this regard.

"When the Swachh Sathi discussed her issues with me, I called the Additional Commissioner to find out the veracity of the allegations. He, however, misbehaved with me over phone. After this, people of the ward along with party workers went to meet the Additional Commissioner. Again, the Additional Commissioner misbehaved with the party workers. Whatever happened is unfortunate and I condemn it," Pradhan said.

Speaking to media, complainant Rebati said, "I am a Swachh Sathi and I am in-charge of cleaning activities in Ward No. 34. Since I am also a Mission Shakti member, I am responsible for taking people to government events. Recently, the corporator of my ward asked me to bring people to the Prime Minister's programme. When I refused, the corporator filed false charges against me and threatened to take away my job. After that, I was summoned to the Additional Commissioner's chamber in presence of the corporator. There, the Additional Commissioner (Ratnakar Sahoo) verbally abused me and made false allegations against me. He said I am not working properly and that I take bribes. He openly threatened to sack me. Ratnakar Sir forced me to work by negotiating with the corporator's husband. I informed Jaga Bhai (Jagannath Pradhan) about this and lodged a police complaint against Additional Commissioner at 10 AM yesterday."

However, victim Ratnakar Sahoo maintained that all allegations are baseless. "I have faith in the law. All allegations are baseless. I have received immense support from all officials and staff and I believe justice will be delivered," he said.

