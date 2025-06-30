BMC Additional Commissioner Assaulted In Office In Bhubaneswar, Three Arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, Additional Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Ratnakar Sahoo was assaulted in the civic body's office on Monday.

Sahoo was allegedly assaulted by workers affiliated to a political party in the civic body office. Eyewitnesses said the attackers grabbed Sahoo by his shirt collar and dragged him out of the office in front of staff and locals. Sahoo said the incident occurred during a public hearing at the BMC office. He said five youth barged into the office and asked him whether he had abused a BJP leader.

Even as Sahoo replied in negative, the attackers dragged him out of the office while punching and kicking him. Sahoo said the attackers tried to put him into a vehicle in an alleged attempt to kidnap him.

The attack on Sahoo led to tension at the BMC office where the civic body's staff sat on a dharna demanding stringent action against the accused. Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das also condemned the attack and said the law and order situation in the capital. "The way a senior official was attacked brutally, everyone in the capital isunsafe. More than 100 people were present at the public. The attackers can be seen in the CCTV footage," she said. Das issued a stern warning, stating that BMC services would be halted starting Tuesday if no further action is taken against the attackers.

BMC staff on dharna inside the civic body's office in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

As the matter escalated, Kharavela Nagar police swung into action and attacked three persons, identified as Jeevan Rout, Rashmi Mohapatra and Debashis Pradhan. Police said the rest of the attackers will be identified from the video of the incident and arrested soon. Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said the accused, arrested on the day will be produced in court on Tuesday.

The incident led to sharp reactions from various leaders including former Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik who took to X and said, "Today, Shri Ratnakar Sahoo, OAS Additional Commissioner, BMC, a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary was dragged from his office and brutally kicked and assaulted in front of a BJP Corporator, allegedly linked to a defeated BJP MLA Candidate. What is more appalling is that this happened in broad daylight, in the heart of the capital city-#Bhubaneswar to a senior officer while he was in his office, hearing grievances of people".

Patnaik urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take stringent action against the accused and "not allow this heinous act to go unpunished like the assault on an officer by the ex-Governor’s son". Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said the act is not in line with the philosophy/ideology of Bharatiya Janata Party. She said the law will take its course.