Bluster Without Bite: How Pakistan’s Nuclear Posturing Has Lost Its Edge

New Delhi: From a Washington dinner table to the diplomatic corridors of New Delhi, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir’s nuclear threat against India has travelled far, but not deep.

Issued on US soil on August 10, the bluster was met Monday with a curt dismissal from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, which branded such rhetoric Pakistan’s “stock-in-trade” and a sign of its “irresponsible” nuclear posture. Coming days before a high-stakes Alaska meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine conflict, Munir’s words appear less like a credible deterrent and more like a stale script from Islamabad’s playbook.

During a private dinner in Tampa, Florida, Munir warned that if Pakistan faced an existential threat, it would respond with nuclear weapons - “if we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us”.

In response to the dastardly April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir in which 26 innocent civilians were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 7-8, conducting precise missile strikes on terror infrastructure tied to Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India’s strikes were carefully limited to terrorist camps and infrastructure, not civilian or military zones, demonstrating restraint and strategic clarity.

However, Pakistan launched a military response. Chief of Air Staff of India Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday confirmed that during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force downed five Pakistani fighter jets and a large military aircraft, underscoring India’s operational superiority and effective execution.

Following Munir’s threat from US soil Sunday, India Monday dismissed it as nothing but nuclear sabre-rattling, which is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade.

“The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “It is also regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country. India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail. We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security.”

Pakistan’s threat fails to match the reality of India’s demonstrated capability. Operation Sindoor showcased India’s escalation under firm civilian control, and its ability to strike quickly, accurately, and with restraint. In contrast, vague “existential” nuclear threats lack immediacy, rationality, or credible backing.

India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack via Operation Sindoor gained global recognition for its precision, restraint, and clarity of purpose - not an impulsive military provocation. That enhances India’s moral standing and strategic credibility, while Munir’s threats risk isolating Pakistan further.

According to Harsh V Pant, Professor of International Relations with King’s India Institute at King’s College London and Vice-President (Studies and Foreign Policy) at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, India has stopped taking such reports seriously.

“These statements by Pakistan are targeted at the US,” Pant told ETV Bharat. “Any nuclear crisis in South Asia would require US intervention. India’s stand is that any nuclear blackmail by Pakistan has to be challenged and rebuffed.”

He said that US President Donald Trump is giving space to Munir, and hence the latter is playing even more. This is Munir’s second visit to the US after Operation Sindoor.