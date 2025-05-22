ETV Bharat / bharat

Blueprint to Make Palamu Region Naxal-Free on Security Forces Agenda

Palamu: After major offensive by security forces in Chhattisgarh-Maharastra in recent weeks, the focus has now shifted to Palamu region of Jharkhand – once a Naxalite hotspot in the country’s Left Wing Insurgency map.

Reviewing the anti-Naxal operations in the region, Zonal IG of Palamu, Sunil Bhaskar indicated that the blueprint for making Palamu region totally Naxal free is under preparation and major action plans have been drawn up.

Going by intelligence inputs from highly placed police sources the Palamu region still shelters a number of dreaded Naxalite leaders though the support base among the communities and villagers at the ground level for the Naxals has dwindled significantly.

Zonal IG of Palamu Sunil Bhaskar reviewing the situation indicated that efforts are on to make Palamu zone Naxal-free as early as possible.

The Naxalite insurgency in Palamu region is on the decline but there are top Naxalite commanders who are still in hiding in this belt. Police officers are collecting intelligence related to them.

All DSPs in the entire zone have been tasked for Naxal operation and action. Actually, Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar, which come under Palamu zone, have been highly Naxal-affected districts earlier.

Intelligence Gathering:

Intelligence sources told ETV Bharat that detailed information of old cases and all names of Naxals are being verified and compiled. There are cases which are pending for years and the Naxalites associated with those operations are absconding.