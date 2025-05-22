Blueprint to Make Palamu Region Naxal-Free on Security Forces Agenda

Palamu: After major offensive by security forces in Chhattisgarh-Maharastra in recent weeks, the focus has now shifted to Palamu region of Jharkhand – once a Naxalite hotspot in the country’s Left Wing Insurgency map.
Reviewing the anti-Naxal operations in the region, Zonal IG of Palamu, Sunil Bhaskar indicated that the blueprint for making Palamu region totally Naxal free is under preparation and major action plans have been drawn up.
Going by intelligence inputs from highly placed police sources the Palamu region still shelters a number of dreaded Naxalite leaders though the support base among the communities and villagers at the ground level for the Naxals has dwindled significantly.
Zonal IG of Palamu Sunil Bhaskar reviewing the situation indicated that efforts are on to make Palamu zone Naxal-free as early as possible.
The Naxalite insurgency in Palamu region is on the decline but there are top Naxalite commanders who are still in hiding in this belt. Police officers are collecting intelligence related to them.
All DSPs in the entire zone have been tasked for Naxal operation and action. Actually, Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar, which come under Palamu zone, have been highly Naxal-affected districts earlier.
Intelligence Gathering:
Intelligence sources told ETV Bharat that detailed information of old cases and all names of Naxals are being verified and compiled. There are cases which are pending for years and the Naxalites associated with those operations are absconding.
Attachment and raids are to be done in those cases. DIG, SP, DSP and all police station in-charges are to collect intelligence related to Naxalites and prepare for action.
All DSPs posted in Palamu zone have been asked to start ‘Chowkidaari parade’ every Sunday and also to review the information related to Naxalites. After reviewing the information, target based campaigns will be undertaken.
In meetings all officials associated with the anti-Naxal campaign have been asked to strengthen the information system. In this sequence, all SDPOs have been asked to visit Naxal affected police stations and carry out ‘Chowkidaar parade.’
What arte the challenges in Palamu Zone?
Palamu zone is bordered by Chhattisgarh on one side and Bihar on the other. Budhapahar, which was the training center of CPI Maoists, is in Palamu zone. But the activities of Maoists have declined in Budhapahar following security operations.
Along with CPI Maoist, Naxalite organizations like TSPC and JJMP are also active in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar. Maoist commanders Nitesh Yadav, Manohar Ganjhu, Sanjay Godram are on the target. Shashikant Ganjhu, Mukhdev Yadav of TSPC, Nagina, Pappu Lohara of JJMP are also on the target of the police.
Naxalite sub-zonal commander Gautam Yadav was recently injured in an encounter with security forces in Palamu and later shifted to Varanasi for treatment. According to police sources, he had bullet injuries in his stomach. The Palamu police acting on secret information swiftly moved to Varanasi and arrested Gautam Yadav.
It may be noted that there are fine distinctions between Naxalites and Maoists. Naxalites are basically those who are inspired by the uprising of Naxalbari in West Bengal in 1967 onwwards. West Bengal, Jhanrkhand and parts of Bihar still have these Naxalite groups while Maoists – inspired broadly by the ideology of Mao Zedong and those who believe in armed struggle only are predominantly spread over Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Chhattisgarh, Maharastra and Odisha. Broadly, however all these groups belong to Left Wing Extremism (LWE).