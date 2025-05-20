ETV Bharat / bharat

Blood Test Without Needle Pricking: Telangana Hospital Claims To Have Developed Groundbreaking Non-Invasive Device

The device requires patients to look at the screen of a cellphone connected to a device mounted on an LED tripod for upto 40 seconds.

Blood Test Without Needle Pricking: Telangana's Niloufer Hospital Claims To Have Developed Groundbreaking Non-Invasive Device
Blood Test Without Needle Pricking: Telangana's Niloufer Hospital Claims To Have Developed Groundbreaking Non-Invasive Device (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking development, which could revolutionise blood diagnostics in the country, Niloufer Government Hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad has claimed to have become the first in the country to launch an AI-based non-invasive blood testing device without needle pricking.

Introduced under the 'Amrit Swasthya Bharat' program, the innovative technology uses Photoplethysmography (PPG) to provide rapid health diagnostics by simply scanning a person’s face.

Launched on Monday by Dr. Ravi Kumar, Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, the device was unveiled alongside medical officers Dr. Lalu Prasad Rathod, Dr. Vijayakumar, and Dr. Madhavi. The event was also attended by Prof. Dr. Santosh Kumar Kraleti, in-charge of Sushena Health Foundation and member of the National Medical Commission, Karuna Gopal, President of Foundation for Futuristic Cities and BJP National Leader, as well as Harish Bisam, founder of Quick Vitals.

According to a hospital spokesperson, patients just need to look at the screen of a cell phone connected to the PPG device mounted on an LED tripod for 30 to 40 seconds. Within minutes, the device detects multiple vital parameters including blood pressure (BP), oxygen saturation (SpO2), heartbeat, respiration rate, heart rate variability (HRV), stress levels, hemoglobin, pulse respiratory quotient, and autonomic nervous system activity (sympathetic and parasympathetic), the spokesperson said.

Hospital Superintendent, Dr. Ravi Kumar said that initially, tests will be conducted on 1,000 children over the next two months and the data collected will be thoroughly reviewed.

“If the results are promising, we plan to recommend scaling up this system to other government hospitals across the state,” he said.

BJP leader Karuna Gopal, who attended the event, took to X saying that the non-invasive blood testing developed by Niloufer Hospital will specially benefit newborns and mothers.

The breakthrough technology promises a painless, quick, and efficient alternative to traditional blood tests, potentially revolutionizing diagnostic healthcare accessibility across India.

Read More:

  1. Covid-19 Situation Under Control In India, Centre Allays Fears Amid Surges In Singapore, Hong Kong
  2. 8 Major Causes Of High Blood Pressure Or Hypertension That You May Be Unaware Of
  3. Are Indians Eating Right at Work? A Look at Our Lunchboxes, Then and Now

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking development, which could revolutionise blood diagnostics in the country, Niloufer Government Hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad has claimed to have become the first in the country to launch an AI-based non-invasive blood testing device without needle pricking.

Introduced under the 'Amrit Swasthya Bharat' program, the innovative technology uses Photoplethysmography (PPG) to provide rapid health diagnostics by simply scanning a person’s face.

Launched on Monday by Dr. Ravi Kumar, Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, the device was unveiled alongside medical officers Dr. Lalu Prasad Rathod, Dr. Vijayakumar, and Dr. Madhavi. The event was also attended by Prof. Dr. Santosh Kumar Kraleti, in-charge of Sushena Health Foundation and member of the National Medical Commission, Karuna Gopal, President of Foundation for Futuristic Cities and BJP National Leader, as well as Harish Bisam, founder of Quick Vitals.

According to a hospital spokesperson, patients just need to look at the screen of a cell phone connected to the PPG device mounted on an LED tripod for 30 to 40 seconds. Within minutes, the device detects multiple vital parameters including blood pressure (BP), oxygen saturation (SpO2), heartbeat, respiration rate, heart rate variability (HRV), stress levels, hemoglobin, pulse respiratory quotient, and autonomic nervous system activity (sympathetic and parasympathetic), the spokesperson said.

Hospital Superintendent, Dr. Ravi Kumar said that initially, tests will be conducted on 1,000 children over the next two months and the data collected will be thoroughly reviewed.

“If the results are promising, we plan to recommend scaling up this system to other government hospitals across the state,” he said.

BJP leader Karuna Gopal, who attended the event, took to X saying that the non-invasive blood testing developed by Niloufer Hospital will specially benefit newborns and mothers.

The breakthrough technology promises a painless, quick, and efficient alternative to traditional blood tests, potentially revolutionizing diagnostic healthcare accessibility across India.

Read More:

  1. Covid-19 Situation Under Control In India, Centre Allays Fears Amid Surges In Singapore, Hong Kong
  2. 8 Major Causes Of High Blood Pressure Or Hypertension That You May Be Unaware Of
  3. Are Indians Eating Right at Work? A Look at Our Lunchboxes, Then and Now

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NILOUFER HOSPITAL BLOOD TESTBLOOD TEST WITHOUT NEEDLE PRICKINGNEW BLOOD TEST DEVICEBLOOD TESTING WITHOUT NEEDLE PRICK

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.