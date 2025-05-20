ETV Bharat / bharat

Blood Test Without Needle Pricking: Telangana Hospital Claims To Have Developed Groundbreaking Non-Invasive Device

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking development, which could revolutionise blood diagnostics in the country, Niloufer Government Hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad has claimed to have become the first in the country to launch an AI-based non-invasive blood testing device without needle pricking.

Introduced under the 'Amrit Swasthya Bharat' program, the innovative technology uses Photoplethysmography (PPG) to provide rapid health diagnostics by simply scanning a person’s face.

Launched on Monday by Dr. Ravi Kumar, Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, the device was unveiled alongside medical officers Dr. Lalu Prasad Rathod, Dr. Vijayakumar, and Dr. Madhavi. The event was also attended by Prof. Dr. Santosh Kumar Kraleti, in-charge of Sushena Health Foundation and member of the National Medical Commission, Karuna Gopal, President of Foundation for Futuristic Cities and BJP National Leader, as well as Harish Bisam, founder of Quick Vitals.

According to a hospital spokesperson, patients just need to look at the screen of a cell phone connected to the PPG device mounted on an LED tripod for 30 to 40 seconds. Within minutes, the device detects multiple vital parameters including blood pressure (BP), oxygen saturation (SpO2), heartbeat, respiration rate, heart rate variability (HRV), stress levels, hemoglobin, pulse respiratory quotient, and autonomic nervous system activity (sympathetic and parasympathetic), the spokesperson said.