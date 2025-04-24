Baisaran (Pahalgam): Perched atop Pahalgam, the trek to Baisaran begins as a steep climb along a rugged dirt track through the forests shaded by tall deodar and pine trees. At the top, Baisaran opens up as a bowl of green serenity ringed by forests and snow-capped mountains.

Known as 'mini-Switzerland', Baisaran has been a long-drawn attraction for tourists and trekkers seeking calm and beauty away from the bustle of the towns. The meadow was brimming with almost 1,000 to 1,500 tourists for a daylong picnic, ferried up by ponies and All Terrain Bikes since the morning of April 22. But everything changed in the afternoon as armed terrorists went on a rampage, killing 26 tourists and wounding over a dozen, painting the meadow red.

Blood On The Meadow: 'He Is Still Breathing' But He Was Gone (ETV Bharat)

The bustling forested slopes have now fallen silent. All one can see are the belongings of fleeing tourists scattered along the track. In one spot, a pair of sneakers smeared with dirt is wedged in a pine tree while a loafer is tucked deep in mud covered with biscuit wrappers and water bottles. Blood stains on the grass and tree trunks attest to the panic and horror that would have followed the attack at Baisaran, an off-site destination around seven kilometres away from the Pahalgam town.

"People were coming down from all directions,” said Rayees Ahmad Bhat, a ponywala who was among the first to reach the meadow at 3:15 pm. "None, including the ponies, were ready to reveal anything to me on the way. Everyone was running. Even a few ponywalas following me to reach the attack site after getting the alert on our WhatsApp group vanished behind me. They got frightened by chaos and fear. It was like doomsday.”

A view of Baisaran Meadows where terrorists massacred tourists, in Anantnag district, Jammu & Kashmir, two days ago. (ETV Bharat)

Victims and eyewitnesses recalled that tourists were spread out in the meadow with some lying down, others clicking photos, snacking on Maggi or enjoying adventure sports like zip lining and zorbing. Between 2:15-2:30, Rubeena was dealing with a tourist couple from Chennai when the gunshots rang out. She has earned the sobriquet ‘Rabbit girl of Kashmir’ by showing rabbits to tourists who click photos with them in exchange for small tips.

“I thought someone burst firecrackers. But everyone ran, including the couple. I did not understand until I saw a man wearing black trousers with his face covered by masks and gloves on his hands firing his gun a few steps away,” she recalled.

The 16-year-old hailing from the Gujjar community lives in a Kotha on the way along the track, recalled that she saw the man firing a barrage of bullets. “I ran away and returned from the entrance due to panic,” she said. The meadow is ringed with a fence, with an individual allowed inside after being charged Rs 30 through the iron gate. “I saw many falling. A man eating Maggi collapsed in front of my eyes. He was shot in the head. Everyone was crying and shouting for help,” she said, nibbling a biscuit along with her minor brother.

A mud road leading to Baisaran Meadows where a terrorist attack left 26 killed two days ago. (s)

The young girl recalled that the gunmen were not firing together from one place but were spread in the meadow. Many families of the victims said that terrorists, who initial reports suggest are believed to be four or five and affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba's offshoot ‘The Resistance Front’, selectively targeted men based on their religion. J&K Police released three sketches of terrorists and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information leading to them.

Among them caught in the gunfire was 29-year-old Lieutenant Vinay Narwal alongside his wife Himanshi Narwal from Haryana. The Indian Navy officer got married a week ago. The Baisaran trek was part of their honeymoon itinerary after their visa to Europe had not come through. They arrived in Pahalgam on April 22.

“We were eating bhel puri when they suddenly emerged and said he is not Muslim,” she said in a video from the meadow while standing beside her husband's lifeless body in the meadow. Her photo with her husband’s body in the empty meadow became the defining face of the massacre.

File- Indian Navy Lt. Vinay Narwal's wife Himanshi sitting next to him after he was shot at Baisaran Meadows. (PTI)

Waheed Ahmad, who was among the first responders almost 45 minutes after the attack, said Himanshi did not move away from her husband for long.

“She rushed to me seeking my help, but he was already dead,” he said, describing the moment as the one that had traumatised him. “She was not ready to accept it. She would tell me he is still breathing. But she did not move and just held him. But I couldn’t save him.”

Rayees Ahmad Bhat recalled how bodies were spread over the lush green meadow, and how those injured were crying for help. “I ferried many of them down the hill in multiple trips for more than one and a half hours. Some had bullet wounds in legs, shoulders or arms,” said Bhat, who is also president of the local pony association.

He said police and security forces arrived much later. "They prepared the list by checking identity cards of the slain. We also helped in collecting bodies at one place in All Terrain Vehicles in the meadow."

The road leading to Baisaran Meadows where one of the deadliest of attack on tourists left 26 dead two days ago. (ETV Bharat)

Ironically, the meadow has a CRPF camp at the base while the police station is further away, but no security personnel are deployed at the meadow. The place also lacks CCTVs.

"We are seeing the security for the first time in the meadow," said many familiar with the meadow.

An official source admitted lapses in preventing terrorists from attacking the meadow falling in proximity with Kokernag through dense forests, which stretches further towards Kishtwar, where militancy has reemerged in the last five years. Three foreign terrorists hailing from Jaish-e-Mohammad fell in Kishtwar's forests on April 12.

But a top security expert like Ajai Sahni sees this as the first such attack resulting in mass killing of tourists, and noted deployments were minimal due to an assumed lack of threat. Citing data, he said 70 tourists have been killed in multiple attacks in the last three decades in the region.

Sneakers and footwears that tourists lost fleeing the terrorist attack which killed 26 persons. (ETV Bharat)

“There was this impression that nothing of this scale would happen in these areas. Now that it has happened, there has to be some response,” he told ETV Bharat. “It is not a saturation of forces but some restriction on the movement of tourists to unprotected areas.”

“The attack was a consequence of a historical pattern that tourists were rarely attacked,” said the founding member and executive director Institute for Conflict Management and South Asia Terrorism Portal.

Back in Pahalgam, the hotels which were crowded with tourists are deserted, while taxi drivers and ponies roam, while a few restaurants run behind half-pulled shutters.

Sneakers and footwears that tourists lost fleeing the terrorist attack which killed 26 persons. (ETV Bharat)

But for Waheed, the silence cuts deeper. He still watches the photo on his mobile phone showing Himanshi kneeling beside her motionless husband in the empty meadow. “Her words that ‘he is still breathing’ echoed through my ears when I tried to sleep last night,” he recalls.