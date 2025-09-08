ETV Bharat / bharat

'Blood Moon': Total Lunar Eclipse Enthrals Skywatchers; Clouds Play Spoilsport

New Delhi: From Ladakh to Tamil Nadu, skywatchers turned their gaze towards the moon Sunday night to witness a rare 'Blood Moon' or the total lunar eclipse. The eclipse began around 8:58 pm when the moon entered the semi-dark region of the shadow of the Earth, called penumbra, renowned astrophysicist and former director of M P Birla Planetarium Deviprasad Duari said.

While it is sometimes difficult to realise a penumbral eclipse with naked eye, as the brightness of the full moon diminishes marginally, "by 9:57 pm the Moon started getting partially eclipsed progressively and exactly around 11:00 pm, the eclipse was total, when Moon completely came under the shadow of the Earth, called the umbral region of the Earth's shadow, Duari explained.

The total eclipse of the Moon continued till 12:22 am, after midnight. It then entered the partial eclipse phase, which gradually decreased over time, and ultimately the full moon emerged blazing with its white light by 1:26 am on the intervening night of September 7-8, he elaborated.

The penumbral eclipse ended at around 2:25 am. Duari explained, "The redness of an eclipsed moon becomes prominent when the Moon is near the horizon and the moonlight has to pass through a larger part of the atmosphere, thereby accentuating the red-orange colouration of the moon under the shadow of the Earth."