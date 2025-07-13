ETV Bharat / bharat

'Blood Donation Camps Have Become New Business To Benefit Private Hospitals': Jharkhand Doctor Makes Startling Claim

Dhanbad: A civil surgeon in Jharkhand has claimed to have unearthed a blood donation racket involving the illicit sale of the vital fluid by the donation camps to the private hospitals.

Blood donation a new business to benefit private hospitals, says Jharkhand doctor (ETV Bharat)

In a video statement, Dhanbad Civil surgeon, Dr. Alok Vishwakarma said that blood donation camps were being organized in the district every two or three days, but the organisers were neither intimating the Civil Surgeon office mandatory under law, nor was any approval sought by the organisers.

A Fishy Blood Donation Camp Spills The Beans

Dr Vishwakarma said that during the inspection of a blood donation camp recently, it was found that the organisers collected blood from poor and working class donors.

He said that the donated blood was then supplied to commercial or private hospitals or private super specialty hospitals in violation of norms. The same donors have to undergo a harrowing experience in getting the blood from such hospitals, he said.