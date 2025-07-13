'Blood Donation Camps Have Become New Business To Benefit Private Hospitals': Jharkhand Doctor Makes Startling Claim

Dhanbad: A civil surgeon in Jharkhand has claimed to have unearthed a blood donation racket involving the illicit sale of the vital fluid by the donation camps to the private hospitals.
In a video statement, Dhanbad Civil surgeon, Dr. Alok Vishwakarma said that blood donation camps were being organized in the district every two or three days, but the organisers were neither intimating the Civil Surgeon office mandatory under law, nor was any approval sought by the organisers.
A Fishy Blood Donation Camp Spills The Beans
Dr Vishwakarma said that during the inspection of a blood donation camp recently, it was found that the organisers collected blood from poor and working class donors.
He said that the donated blood was then supplied to commercial or private hospitals or private super specialty hospitals in violation of norms. The same donors have to undergo a harrowing experience in getting the blood from such hospitals, he said.
Blood Donation Camps A New Business To Benefit Private Hospitals?
Dr Vishwakarma said that the organisers have to seek permission from the Civil Surgeon for donating the blood and storing it.
“(But) it seems that organizing blood donation camps has become a business. Private hospitals give blood to the needy by taking money. All the blood banks do not give blood without money. It is only the government hospitals, which give blood to donors free of cost, which has to be the norm,” he said.
Civil Surgeon Warns Of Action
The Dhanbad Civil Surgeon called for an end to the “illegal” practice of selling common people's blood to private hospitals through the blood donation camps in the district. Dr Vishwakarma warned that legal action will be taken against the organisers organizing such blood donation camps.
“If the Civil Surgeon office team finds during inspections that the norms are not being followed, it is independent to take appropriate action against such entities”.
