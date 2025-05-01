Blood Donation Camp Held In Karnal To Mark Birthday Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim

Karnal: The family of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vijay Narwal, who was killed in the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam along with 25 people, organised a blood donation camp at the Magaraja Agrasen Bhawan in his home town in Haryana's Karnal on his birthday on Thursday.
His widow, Himanshi Narwal, was the first person to donate blood as a tribute to her slain spouse. "We do not want what happened to us to happen to anyone else. We want peace. Those terrorists who killed innocent people should be punished. My family and I have donated blood to make Vinay's birthday memorable. This is a true tribute to him," she said.
Srishti, the sister of Vinay, said, "The blood donation camp has been organised to commemorate my brother's birthday. The family is thankful to all those who have donated blood. People from outside the city have also come to the camp."
There was an unusual mix of enthusiasm and anger among the donors. Srishti said people are deeply pained about the Pahalgam massacre. However, everyone showed restraint and responsibility.
Organisers said the camp was not just about blood donation, but a tribute to the country, which martyrs like Vinay have defined with their lives. Elders, women and youth participated enthusiastically by remembering Narwal's sacrifice.
Also Read: