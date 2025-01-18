ETV Bharat / bharat

Block-Level Leaders From Congress, BJP Join AAP Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi, several block-level leaders and workers from the Congress and BJP on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Chief Minister Atishi.

Welcoming the new members, Atishi said, "Taking inspiration from the work done by Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, the convoy of the party is growing by the day."

Prominent among those who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was Mamata Verma, along with several Congress workers from the Wazirpur Assembly constituency. Leaders and workers from the Kirari constituency also switched allegiance to the AAP.