ETV Bharat / bharat

Block-Level Leaders From Congress, BJP Join AAP Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls

Welcoming the members, Delhi CM Atishi said that taking inspiration from the work done by Kejriwal and AAP, the convoy of the party is growing.

Block-Level Leaders From Congress, BJP Join AAP Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls
Delhi CM Atishi (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 5:12 PM IST

New Delhi: Ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi, several block-level leaders and workers from the Congress and BJP on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Chief Minister Atishi.

Welcoming the new members, Atishi said, "Taking inspiration from the work done by Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, the convoy of the party is growing by the day."

Prominent among those who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was Mamata Verma, along with several Congress workers from the Wazirpur Assembly constituency. Leaders and workers from the Kirari constituency also switched allegiance to the AAP.

BJP's former councillor candidate from Sundar Nagri, Bhumika Singh, also joined AAP along with her supporters, further bolstering the latter's cadre base ahead of the polls.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.

New Delhi: Ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi, several block-level leaders and workers from the Congress and BJP on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Chief Minister Atishi.

Welcoming the new members, Atishi said, "Taking inspiration from the work done by Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, the convoy of the party is growing by the day."

Prominent among those who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was Mamata Verma, along with several Congress workers from the Wazirpur Assembly constituency. Leaders and workers from the Kirari constituency also switched allegiance to the AAP.

BJP's former councillor candidate from Sundar Nagri, Bhumika Singh, also joined AAP along with her supporters, further bolstering the latter's cadre base ahead of the polls.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI ASSEMBLY POLLS 2025CONGRESS BJP LEADERS JOIN AAP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.