ETV Bharat / bharat

Blind Rage: Gaya Man Gouges Out Eyes Of Daughter in Law for Meal Dealy

Gaya: A horrifying incident of cruelty has come to light from Gaya in Bihar. The father-in-law, angry for not being served food on time, gouged out both the eyes of his daughter-in-law.

The daughter in law is said to be threatened with loss of sight. But that was not enough punishment.

The father-in-law slashed the nose of her daughter in law, too. All these for delay in serving food.

After committing the incident, the father-in-law fled from home. However, the station in-charge of the police station where the incident took place said that he did not have the details.

The incident is from Itwa village of Roshanganj police station area. The injured woman has been identified as Lalo Devi (35 years), wife of Ravindra Chaudhary of the village.

Roshanganj police station in-charge Anuj Raja said, "Itwa village is located at a distance of one and a half kilometres from the police station. But the family members have not given any information to the police. No verbal or written information has been received in the police station so far.”

However, the police said they will inquire on their own and gather information from their sources.

According to information gathered from locals, the father-in-law attacked Lalo Devi with a sharp weapon and damaged both her eyes. The daughter-in-law's only fault was that she was late in serving food.