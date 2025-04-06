'Blessed To Have Darshan Of Ram Setu': PM Modi Shares Aerial Video While Returning From Sri Lanka

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned from his visit to Sri Lanka, said that he was blessed to have 'Darshan' of the Ram Setu and the Surya Tilak of the Lord Ram idol at the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Pamban sea bridge in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on the occasion of Ram Navmi. The bridge is India's first vertical sea lift bridge, which provides a rail link between the mainland and the Rameswaram island, which is flocked by devotees throughout the year from across the country and beyond.

According to the program, the PM will remotely operate the vertical lift mechanism of the bridge and flag-off the inaugural special of Rameswaram-Tambaram Express and a Coast Guard ship as part of the inauguration of the Pamban bridge.

He is also scheduled to visit the world-famous Rameswaram temple to offer prayers there.