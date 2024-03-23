"Blatant Interference": India Lodges Strong Protest with Germany over Statement on Kejriwal Arrest

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 23, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

India lodged a strong protest with the German envoy over the statement by German Foreign Minister on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister in the excise policy case by calling it a "blatant interference" in India's internal matters.

New Delhi: India on Saturday summoned the German Deputy Chief of Mission, George Enzweiler, to New Delhi and conveyed its strong protest on their Foreign Office Spokesperson’s comments on India's internal affairs. New Delhi's reaction came hours after the German Foreign Ministry said it expected Kejriwal to get a fair and impartial trial as India is a democratic nation.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary." "India is a vibrant and robust democracy with the rule of law. As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, law will take its course in the instant matter. Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted, the MEA said.

"We have taken note, India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to the independence of the judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case. Like anyone facing accusations, Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him," the spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry said earlier. Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested after he ignored nine summonses sent by the Enforcement Directorate, was on Friday remanded to ED custody till March 28.

Last Updated :Mar 23, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

