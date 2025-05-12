'Blasts Still Echo In Our Ears': Returning To Normal Life A Daunting Task For Poonch Residents After India Pakistan Ceasefire

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: As the barrage of shells and missiles halts after Saturday's India-Pakistan ceasefire, the shelling from across the border has left a trail of destruction in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, the worst-hit in the bombardment with families saying returning to normal life will be a daunting task.

Poonch town and adjoining areas have suffered extensive damage to both lives and to the property and as per officials exact damage is yet to be ascertained but more than 200 structures have been damaged in border areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts.

In terms of human loss, 13 civilians, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner, were killed in Poonch district, three in Rajouri and two in Jammu district.

A house suffers damage in shelling by Pakistan, in Poonch (ANI)

Talking to ETV Bharat, Sarfaraz Malik, nephew of Ibrar Malik of Lohibella village of Mandi in district Poonch who was killed in Pakistani shelling on the intervening night of May 8-9, said that Ibrar's death has shattered the family and they are yet to come to the terms that he is no more.

"He was a noble soul with love for everyone and was ready to help even in tough times. We got the information of he getting hit by splinters of shells and took him to the hospital despite heavy shelling, but he succumbed to his injuries," Sarfaraz said.

According to Sarfaraz, Ibrar was sleeping inside his home at around 12:30 am on the intervening night of May 8-9, when a shell exploded outside in which his house received damage and he was grievously injured.

A shop across the border in the Mendhar sector suffers damage in shelling by Pakistan, in Poonch (ANI)

Apart from Ibrar, his sister-in-law was also injured in the incident and is receiving treatment in a hospital. The rest of the family members have nowhere to go as the house has suffered extensive damage and the family was shifted to a safer place by locals with the support of the administration and police who have offered every possible help during these tough times.

The Poonch town has been on the target of Pakistani shelling and this border town hasn't witnessed such a devastation even during the 1965 and 1971 wars. Most of the population had vacated their homes when shells were raining and death and destruction was all over.

One such family of Poonch residing near Kalika temple in town was rendered homeless when a shell turned their home into rubble leaving two of the family members grievously injured.

Shobit Tandon and his mother were hit by splinters of the shell all over their bodies and are still undergoing treatment in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu.

Shobit received multiple injuries and one splinter has hit him on his back which had left him critically injured. He was operated upon by doctors in GMC Jammu and has been declared safe but the injury is threatening and he may have to take utmost care to stand up again.

“Doctors have said that the spinal cord is safe but the back bone has been severely damaged and returning to normal life will take much time," Ishan Tandon, Shobit's cousin told ETV Bharat.

Not a single home in Poonch is without a story of death or destruction to tell and people will have to start life from the scratch again.

People are seen through the windshield of a bus damaged by a cross-border shelling between India and Pakistan, in Poonch (ANI)

"We have shifted to Jammu after the attack by leaving everything behind including the houses which have been turned to rubble, and also shops which are our main source of income of our family. We are not sure when we will return to our homes and how we will start our lives again. Everything is shattered and it will take a long time to bring life to normal," Ishan Tandon said, adding if they return to Poonch the biggest challenge would be where they will stay in absence of houses and how their children will coup with the situation.

"The loud sound of explosion still echoes in our ears and children are in terror. It is only we who know how difficult it was and how threatening it is going to be for us," Tandon added.