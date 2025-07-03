ETV Bharat / bharat

Blast At Sigachi Industries In Telangana: The Aftermath

Hyderabad: The death toll from the blast at Sigachi Industries in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy district, has risen to 40 after rescue teams recovered two more bodies from the debris on Wednesday night. Another 33 injured workers are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in Hyderabad.

Sigachi Industries has announced Rs 1 crore compensation for the family of each deceased worker, along with all applicable insurance benefits. The company has also stated that the Pharma factory will be closed for three months and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

The explosion's intensity was so severe that many victims' bodies were charred beyond recognition. Of the 40 bodies recovered, only 23 have been identified so far. The mortal remains of 18 deceased workers have been handed over to their families and sent to their native places.

DNA tests are underway to identify the remaining victims, and authorities have noted that no family members have yet claimed two of the bodies.

Meanwhile, family members of victims staged a protest near the blast site, demanding answers to the unanswered questions on the industrial disaster.

Among the protesters was Ramadasu, whose son Justin has been missing since the blast. Ramadasu severely injured himself by hitting his head with a stone during the protest on Wednesday. He was immediately rushed for medical treatment

Ramadasu severely injured himself by hitting his head with a stone during protest at the blast site (ETV Bharat)

"If they were safe, they should have called by now. If injured, we should know where they are. If dead, at least hand over their bodies," lamented one family member.

Family members of victims Rahul Sharma, Ramesh Goud, Chaitu and Akhil are desperately searching for answers, providing DNA samples, and visiting hospitals and the blast site. Dozens of families remain at the factory gates, hoping for a miracle or the painful confirmation of a loved one's death.

Family members of the deceased workers allege that repeated concerns about ‘outdated machinery’ in the pharma unit were ignored, claiming the accident could have been avoided if old equipment had been replaced.

Sigachi Managing Director Amit Raj Sinha called the blast a "painful tragedy" and assured that the company would cover all medical expenses for the injured until their full recovery. He reiterated that all machinery and equipment were recently updated.