Blast At Sigachi Industries In Telangana: The Aftermath

Hyderabad: The death toll from the blast at Sigachi Industries in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy district, has risen to 40 after rescue teams recovered two more bodies from the debris on Wednesday night. Another 33 injured workers are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in Hyderabad.
Sigachi Industries has announced Rs 1 crore compensation for the family of each deceased worker, along with all applicable insurance benefits. The company has also stated that the Pharma factory will be closed for three months and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.
The explosion's intensity was so severe that many victims' bodies were charred beyond recognition. Of the 40 bodies recovered, only 23 have been identified so far. The mortal remains of 18 deceased workers have been handed over to their families and sent to their native places.
DNA tests are underway to identify the remaining victims, and authorities have noted that no family members have yet claimed two of the bodies.
Meanwhile, family members of victims staged a protest near the blast site, demanding answers to the unanswered questions on the industrial disaster.
Among the protesters was Ramadasu, whose son Justin has been missing since the blast. Ramadasu severely injured himself by hitting his head with a stone during the protest on Wednesday. He was immediately rushed for medical treatment
"If they were safe, they should have called by now. If injured, we should know where they are. If dead, at least hand over their bodies," lamented one family member.
Family members of victims Rahul Sharma, Ramesh Goud, Chaitu and Akhil are desperately searching for answers, providing DNA samples, and visiting hospitals and the blast site. Dozens of families remain at the factory gates, hoping for a miracle or the painful confirmation of a loved one's death.
Family members of the deceased workers allege that repeated concerns about ‘outdated machinery’ in the pharma unit were ignored, claiming the accident could have been avoided if old equipment had been replaced.
Sigachi Managing Director Amit Raj Sinha called the blast a "painful tragedy" and assured that the company would cover all medical expenses for the injured until their full recovery. He reiterated that all machinery and equipment were recently updated.
"An investigation is underway to determine the cause. We will share the findings once the report is finalized," he said.
The company Vice Chairman and Whole-time Director, Chidambarnathan Shanmuganathan, visited Patancheru Government Hospital to collect the mortal remains of company vice-president Ilangovan. He stated that all workers were permanent employees and denied the presence of contract workers.
However, grieving family members and trade union leaders confronted him, demanding accountability and information on the missing. Trade union leaders insist that additional contract workers, employed on daily wages, were present at the time of the explosion.
Investigation Underway
The Telangana state government has formed an expert committee, led by Dr. B. Venkateswara Rao from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the explosion. The committee is tasked with submitting its report and recommendations within a month to prevent future industrial disasters. The probe committee will gather inputs from industry management, factory workers, safety consultants, and regulatory officials.
Police are examining ‘mobile signal data’ from the area and the pharma unit's CCTV footage to verify the actual number of workers present during the explosion. Company officials stated 143 workers were on duty.
Relief Efforts and Hospital Updates
Telangana state Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has directed Sangareddy District Collector P Pravinya and SP Paritosh Pankaj to accelerate relief operations. A three-acre site has been identified in the district to clear debris. The removal of debris is progressing amidst continuous rains and the leakage of toxic gases at the site, making the process challenging.
At Pranav Hospital in Miyapur, where 22 injured patients were admitted, eight have been discharged. Three injured workers – Hemasunder, Lagnajit, and Shashibhushan – succumbed to their injuries during treatment.
Postmortem procedures for 18 deceased have been completed, and their mortal remains handed over to their respective families. This process is being coordinated at a dedicated relief camp in the Aila Building, Pashamylaram.
The 18 identified deceased workers are: Jaganmohan, Ramsingh Rajbar, Shashibhushan Kumar, Lagnajit Durai, Hema Sundar, Ruksana Khatun, Nikhil Kumar Reddy, Nageswara Rao, Jaya Prasanna, Ramya, Manoj Rawat, Govinda Sahu, Sunil Kumar, Ilangovan, Balakrishna, Lakshmi, Jagadish Prasad Patel, and Praveen Kumar.
