Two Dead In Blast At Explosives Manufacturing Firm In Nagpur

Nagpur: Two persons were killed and several others injured in a blast in an explosives manufacturing firm in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The explosion took place at 1:30pm at SBL Energy Limited in Kotwalbudi in Katol tehsil, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, the official added.

"Two persons have died and some others are injured. A probe has begun into the cause of the incident," he said. The official said the blast caused a minor fire in the surrounding thicket, which has been doused.