ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Dead In Blast At Explosives Manufacturing Firm In Nagpur

Two persons were killed in a blast at a firecracker factory in Kotwalbudi in Nagpur's Katol tehsil.

Two Killed In Blast At Firecracker Factory In Nagpur
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 16, 2025, 3:06 PM IST

Nagpur: Two persons were killed and several others injured in a blast in an explosives manufacturing firm in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The explosion took place at 1:30pm at SBL Energy Limited in Kotwalbudi in Katol tehsil, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, the official added.

"Two persons have died and some others are injured. A probe has begun into the cause of the incident," he said. The official said the blast caused a minor fire in the surrounding thicket, which has been doused.

Nagpur: Two persons were killed and several others injured in a blast in an explosives manufacturing firm in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The explosion took place at 1:30pm at SBL Energy Limited in Kotwalbudi in Katol tehsil, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, the official added.

"Two persons have died and some others are injured. A probe has begun into the cause of the incident," he said. The official said the blast caused a minor fire in the surrounding thicket, which has been doused.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRECRACKER FACTORYNAGPURMAHARASHTRABLASTFIRECRACKER FACTORY BLAST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Anantyam Qalaa: A New Ally for Artists in Hyderabad's Art Community

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.