BKU Leader Tikait Accuses Centre Of Going Back On Promises At Farmers’ Mahakumbh

Haridwar: The four-day farmers’ Mahakumbh organised by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) got underway at Lal Kothi in Haridwar on Monday. On its first day, the event saw the farmers' leaders posing some pertinent questions to the government in an attempt to push the latter to the back foot.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been at the forefront of the farmers’ movement over the last few years, targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, accusing it of not fulfilling the promises made to the farmers and instead serving the interest of the capitalists by looting the masses. He claimed that the public sentiment across the country is not in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the centre.

He declared that the farmers would be coming out with a declaration after the deliberations in which they would pose 11 questions to the central government on 11 years of its being in power.

“There are so many issues that have not been addressed. They include privatisation of electricity supply, no legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP), issues about unemployment, health and education, non-implementation of the MS Swaminathan Commission report, problems of dairy and landless farmers, and the land grabbing that is going on,” said Tikait.

He said that it is the farmers’ land that is being taken away in the name of building infrastructure and handed over to businessmen. The BKU leader raised the concerns of small businessmen and the working class while accusing the government of promoting capitalism.

“The government has been resorting to looting. It has diverted the attention of the masses towards other things while promoting the interests of the capitalist class,” he added.

The event began with the farmers from the Meerut division holding a meeting at the VIP ghat. Farmers from across the states are participating in this Mahakumbh.

Tikait raised questions on the functioning of the government. “What kind of arithmetic is this where a vehicle cannot run after five years in Delhi, 10 years in Muzaffarnagar, 15 years here in Uttarakhand? Is it not encouraging capitalism?” he questioned.

Tikait further said that the farmers will be deliberating on the issue of the payments that are due from the various sugar mills. “Payments to the tune of Rs 50 crores are due to the sugarcane farmers of Haryana from the Iqbalpur mill over the last seven to eight years. Similarly, the other mills are to pay the farmers from various other areas. Some of them have paid, and some are yet to pay. All these are the issues on which we will be taking up,” he said.

He further said that people have to be wary of the policies being implemented in the name of development. He said that on one side, the government claims of increasing the forest cover, and on the other, it is allowing the chopping of vast forest lands where the jungles are hundreds of years old in places like central India.