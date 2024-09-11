ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP's Sikh Activists Protest outside Rahul Gandhi's 10 Janpath Residence over His Remarks in US

Delhi BJP Sikh Prakoshth, along with senior Sikh leaders, being detained by police personnel during a protest against Rahul Gandhi's insensitive comments toward Sikhs at 10 Janpath on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Members of the Delhi BJP's Sikh cell staged a protest against Rahul Gandhi near his 10 Janpath residence here on Wednesday, demanding an apology from the Congress leader over his remarks in the US concerning the community.

Raising slogans and carrying placards, the protesters, including women, tried to approach Gandhi's residence from Vigyan Bhawan, but were stopped by police at a barricade.

Addressing a gathering of several hundred Indian Americans in Washington DC on Monday, Gandhi accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of considering some religions, languages and communities inferior than others and said the fight in India is about this and not about politics.

Asking the name of a turbaned person in the gathering, Gandhi said, "The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That is what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions."

The protesters raised slogans against the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, demanded his apology for "humiliating" Sikhs and held the Congress responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the country. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson R P Singh alleged that Gandhi has "insulted" Sikhs through his statement.