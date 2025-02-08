Delhi Elections 2025: BJP's Raj Kumar Chauhan Leads In AAP Stronghold Mangol Puri

New Delhi: Mangol Puri (SC) Assembly constituency, located in the North-West district of Delhi, has been dominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the last decade. But AAP runs the risk of losing its stronghold this time.



But this time, Raj Kumar Chauhan of BJP is leading over Dharam Rakshak alias Rakesh Jatav of AAP from the seat by a thin margin of 6,146 votes. Congress had also fielded its candidate Hanuman Sahay from the seat. The seat was won by AAP in both the 2020 and 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

In 2020, the Mangol Puri (SC) Assembly constituency had a total of 1,90,728 electors. The total number of votes cast was 1,26,028 and AAP's Rakhi Birla had wo by securing 74,154 votes. BJP's Karam Singh Karma was second with a total of 44,038 votes. In 2015, the constituency had 1,78,940 voters and the number of votes case was 1,28,426. Birla had won the seat then as well by securing 60,534 votes. Congress' Raj Kumar Chauhan stood second with a total of 37835 votes.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP's Birla had won the by seat defeating Chauhan who was then with the Congress by a margin of 10,585 votes which was 9.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 38.42% in 2013 in this seat.