With Assets Worth Rs 259 Crore, BJP's Karnail Singh Richest Candidate In Delhi Polls Fray: ADR

New Delhi: BJP candidate Karnail Singh is the richest candidate among the 699 in the fray for the assembly election in Delhi, with assets of Rs 259 crore, according to poll rights body ADR. Three candidates have declared zero assets.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has in a report revealed the disparity in the financial backgrounds of the candidates. Compared to the 2020 election, the number of candidates analysed has risen from 672 to 699.

Five candidates are billionaires, declaring assets exceeding Rs 100 crore. Additionally, 23 candidates or 3 per cent have declared assets above Rs 50 crore, a marginal increase from 2 per cent in the 2020 election. A substantial 31.76 per cent or 222 candidates reported assets below Rs 10 lakh.

The five wealthiest candidates are Karnail Singh (BJP, Shakur Basti) with assets of Rs 259.67 crore, Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP, Rajouri Garden) with Rs 248.85 crore; Gurcharan Singh (Congress, Krishna Nagar) with Rs 130.90 crore; Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (BJP, New Delhi) with Rs 115.63 crore; and A Dhanwati Chandela (AAP, Rajouri Garden) with Rs 109.90 crore, the ADR said.

At the other end of the spectrum, three candidates have declared zero assets, including Shabana (Rashtriya Republican Party) and Yogesh Kumar (Independent).

Among those with minimal wealth, Ashok Kumar (Independent) reported assets of Rs 6,586 and Anita (Independent) Rs 9,500. The average assets of candidates reveal significant differences between parties.