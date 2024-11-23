ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP's Jharkhand Loss Deeply Painful For Me: Assam CM

Ranchi/ Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP co-incharge for the assembly elections in Jharkhand, said the party's loss was deeply painful for him.

Sarma congratulated the JMM-led alliance for securing an "impressive victory", and said that he was confident that under the leadership of CM Hemant Soren, Jharkhand will embark on a path of progress and development.

"The loss in Jharkhand is deeply painful for me personally, even though we secured victory in all five by-elections in Assam. I have witnessed the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our Karyakartas in Jharkhand, who gave their all in this election," he said in a post on X.

Sarma said the BJP fought the elections with a vision to protect the state from "infiltration" and to lead it on the path of development, fulfilling the aspirations of students and the youth.