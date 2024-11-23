BJP's Jharkhand Loss Deeply Painful For Me: Assam CM

Ranchi/ Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP co-incharge for the assembly elections in Jharkhand, said the party's loss was deeply painful for him.
Sarma congratulated the JMM-led alliance for securing an "impressive victory", and said that he was confident that under the leadership of CM Hemant Soren, Jharkhand will embark on a path of progress and development.
"The loss in Jharkhand is deeply painful for me personally, even though we secured victory in all five by-elections in Assam. I have witnessed the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our Karyakartas in Jharkhand, who gave their all in this election," he said in a post on X.
Sarma said the BJP fought the elections with a vision to protect the state from "infiltration" and to lead it on the path of development, fulfilling the aspirations of students and the youth.
"However, we must humbly accept the mandate of the people, for that is the true essence of democracy. In these challenging times, we will stand firmly with our Karyakartas, offering them unwavering support and solidarity," he said.
In another post, Sarma said, "JMM and its allies have secured an impressive victory in Jharkhand. My heartfelt congratulations to Shri @HemantSorenJMM and his entire team on this achievement. I am confident that under his leadership, Jharkhand will embark on a path of progress and development."
Soren's JMM-led alliance was all set to retain power in Jharkhand with a massive mandate. The BJP emerged as the second largest party but its performance was poorer than its expectations.