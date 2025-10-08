BJP’s ‘Double-Engine’ Model Has Failed In Bihar, Says Congress Leader Sachin Pilot
Congress leader Sachin Pilot claimed that people in Bihar were disillusioned with Nitish Kumar’s rule and ready to back the Congress alliance.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST
Ajmer: As the politics heats up in Bihar ahead of assembly polls, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of “failing the people” both at the Centre and in states ruled by the party.
“The BJP’s double-engine government has completely failed in Bihar. Development work is stalled, bureaucracy is dominant, and there is no accountability,” Pilot said, while speaking to reporters in Ajmer, Rajasthan. “Incidents of atrocities, oppression, murder, and rape are continuously increasing in the state. The government is even delaying local body and panchayat elections to avoid public anger,” he said.
Referring to Bihar, Pilot claimed that people in the state were “fed up with Nitish Kumar’s misgovernance” and want a change in power. “Nitish Kumar has clung to power for two decades. Rahul Gandhi’s Voters Adhikar Yatra has shown clear signs that the people of Bihar have made up their minds to support the Congress-led alliance in these polls,” he said.
Pilot’s remarks come as the Congress steps up its campaign in Bihar, projecting the upcoming election as a referendum on the BJP’s governance record and Nitish Kumar’s long rule.
Congress’s National General Secretary also slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government’s economic record. “After 11 years in power, the BJP still blames Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi. Unemployment is rising, and the government has looted people’s pockets for six years through GST and high fuel prices,” he said.
Pilot termed the BJP’s governance style “arrogant and confrontational”, saying that the Congress will respond with unity and purpose. “The BJP thrives on division, but the Congress is committed to restoring democratic values and accountability,” he said.
About the recent political controversies, including an incident involving the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Pilot cites them as examples of “aggressive politics” that have no place in a civilised democracy.
