BJP’s ‘Double-Engine’ Model Has Failed In Bihar, Says Congress Leader Sachin Pilot

Ajmer: As the politics heats up in Bihar ahead of assembly polls, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of “failing the people” both at the Centre and in states ruled by the party.

“The BJP’s double-engine government has completely failed in Bihar. Development work is stalled, bureaucracy is dominant, and there is no accountability,” Pilot said, while speaking to reporters in Ajmer, Rajasthan. “Incidents of atrocities, oppression, murder, and rape are continuously increasing in the state. The government is even delaying local body and panchayat elections to avoid public anger,” he said.

Referring to Bihar, Pilot claimed that people in the state were “fed up with Nitish Kumar’s misgovernance” and want a change in power. “Nitish Kumar has clung to power for two decades. Rahul Gandhi’s Voters Adhikar Yatra has shown clear signs that the people of Bihar have made up their minds to support the Congress-led alliance in these polls,” he said.

Pilot’s remarks come as the Congress steps up its campaign in Bihar, projecting the upcoming election as a referendum on the BJP’s governance record and Nitish Kumar’s long rule.