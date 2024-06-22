ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP's 'Corruption' Is Weakening Country: Priyanka Slams Govt Over Exam Paper Leaks

By PTI

Published : Jun 22, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded a strict action on the NEET scam to ensure justice for the affected candidates, highlighting the impact on India's youth and accusing the government of weakening the country through corruption.

BJP's 'Corruption' Is Weakening Country: Priyanka Slams Govt Over Exam Paper Leaks
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday launched a scathing attack on the government over exam paper leaks, saying the issue has become a national problem under the BJP rule which has "ruined the future" of crores of youth.

The Congress general secretary's attack comes amid outcry against alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination NEET and also the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination on Wednesday a day after it was held, citing compromised integrity of the test.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said the Congress demands that strict action be taken over the "NEET scam" so that 24 lakh students get justice.

In another post in Hindi on X, she wrote, "In the last five years, papers of 43 recruitment exams have been leaked in the country. Paper leak has become a national problem of our country under BJP rule which has ruined the future of crores of youth so far."

"India is the youngest country in the world. We have the largest youth population. Instead of making these youth skilled and capable, the BJP government is making them weak," she alleged. Crores of talented students study hard day and night, prepare for different exams, parents bear the burden of studies by sacrificing everything, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Children wait for years for a vacancy to come. When a vacancy comes, there is the cost of filling the form, the cost of going for the exam, and finally the whole effort is wasted due to corruption. The BJP's corruption is weakening the country," she added.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had attacked the Centre over the alleged irregularities in NEET and exam paper leaks issue, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "psychologically collapsed" post-elections and will now struggle to run the government.

He had also said the main reason for paper leaks was that educational institutions had been captured by the BJP and its parent organisation RSS. He asserted that paper leaks will not stop unless that is reversed.

