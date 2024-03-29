Lok Sabha Election 2024 | 'Development is my priority': Kangana Ranaut in Mandi

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls, held a roadshow here.

The actress said that development was her priority and appealed to people to consider her as their own.

"Today the whole country is seeing how much the people of my state love me, how the people of my state have welcomed their daughter. My grandfather was an MLA here and he devoted his life to service of the people here. If I win, I will leave no stone unturned in your service. The people of Mandi are my family. Don't think that Kangana is a star or a heroine. Think that Kangana is yours. She is your daughter, Kangana is your sister," Kangana Ranaut said.

The 'Queen' actress was warmly greeted as she waved to the gathered crowd during the event. "You can see the large gathering here. A lot of people have come here. They are all proud that the daughter of Mandi, the nationalist voice from Mandi will represent the constituency in this election," said the BJP Mandi candidate, ahead of her roadshow.

"The most important issue for me as well as the party (BJP) is development. Development is the main issue for the BJP and it is my priority. The people of Mandi will show what is in their heart," Kangana added as supporters around her welcomed her with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

Kangana could be in for a challenge with Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh saying she is ready to contest from Mandi, the seat that she won in a by-poll in 2021.

Pratibha Singh on Thursday expressed her willingness to contest against Kangana Ranaut if directed by the top leadership of the Congress. "If they finalise my name, I will go to the field to fight the elections. I have visited almost all areas as an MP in the constituency. It's fine that the BJP has given their candidate. During the meeting yesterday, I was told that I am the best candidate for the party from Mandi, as I had visited all areas of the constituency in Mandi. They have suggested my name and I have told them to take up the matter with High Command, and I will follow the directions of the party leadership" Pratibha Singh said.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1.