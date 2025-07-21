BJP's Bid For Third Term in Assam: Non-Performers To Make Way For Fresh Faces

Guwahati: As Assam gears up for the state Assembly elections in the first quarter of 2026, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party held a two-day strategy session in the outskirts of Guwahati at a resort in Sonapur which ended on Sunday.

The crucial meeting drew up the BJP’s electoral roadmap for 2026 and the party’s strategy to win a third term in office since 2016 when it captured power from an Indian National Congress led coalition government.

The meeting ended with aggressive and an uncompromising battle strategy in which the sitting BJP party MLAs are to undergo a severe performance appraisal test.

The charismatic BJP chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was candid in signalling a major reshuffle in the candidature list for the upcoming polls. There was intense speculation within the party insiders who hinted that over 20 of the sitting 63 BJP MLAs are likely to be denied tickets as the party prepares for a third consecutive term in office.

In the present 126- seat state assembly the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance holds power with the support of 75 MLAs, including 63 from the BJP.

The Indian National Congress led Mahajot had won 50 seats when it lost power to the BJP in 2016 polls.

As per the state’s official records, out of 32 districts of Assam at least 11 are Muslim majority. The Scheduled Tribe Population (both Plains & Hills) combined in Assam is around 13% and the Scheduled Caste population is around 7.4 %, as per last Census data.

However, coming back to the BJP’s two–day strategy session or Chintan Baithak - that was held near Guwahati, Chief minister Sarma is said to have conveyed the party's message directly to party workers and MLAs.



The performance review to a large extent will include how successfully the MLAs have implemented the government schemes in their respective constituencies.

This stark message, initially hinted at by Assam State BJP President Dilip Saikia, was later publicly confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Both leaders have underscored the party's readiness to take difficult decisions to ensure a strong electoral performance in 2026.



“The BJP does not look at anyone's face when it comes to awarding nominations,” the Assam State BJP President Dilip Saikia had asserted recently.

Echoing this sentiment, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma explicitly stated on Sunday night, "Not all MLAs will get tickets. Some will choose not to contest themselves, some will not receive tickets. No one can block the path for new faces."



Internal party sources suggest that the state BJP is prepared to 'sacrifice' a substantial number of its current legislators to achieve its 2026 electoral objectives.

So, the forthcoming Assam elections are expected to see a significant induction of new faces into the BJP's candidate list.

Three major factors are likely to influence the choice of new candidates : weed out non- performing sitting MLAs, induct new faces to fight anti-incumbency factor and finally the new political reality born out of the delimitation exercise that is bound to impact the candidate list.

The Chief Minister said that not all incumbent MLAs are guaranteed a ticket. This will also open the door for fresh talents. Current MLAs who are perceived as inefficient or have become unpopular among the public will face anti-incumbency backlash.

New faces have to emerge due to delimitation of boundaries which resulted in the increase in Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats. The number of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats has increased. “So, new faces are bound to emerge,” said CM Sarma.



But BJP Assam leadership seemed to be giving a last chance to non-performing sitting MLAs to improve their current standing. Many of the state government schemes will be flagged off from this August 15th. Only after these schemes are operational can one say for certain if an MLA's standing is good or bad in terms of making it to the list.



Government welfare schemes such as Arunodaya, Women Entrepreneurship Schemes, and the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Scheme and their implementation will be crucial factors in ticket distribution. This will provide an opportunity for the party’s underperforming MLAs to improve their standing, the leaders indicated.



CM Sarma elaborated, "If an MLA's position in his constituency is bad today, 3,200 families in his constituency will receive Arunodaya benefits. 30,000 women in his constituency will benefit from entrepreneurship schemes. Roads worth Rupees 30 crore will be built in his constituency. 600-800 youths in his constituency will benefit from the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Scheme. If these schemes are implemented well, even an MLA who is 10 percent 'bad' today will become 15 percent 'good.'



The BJP's rigorous internal assessment and a definite push for new faces are expected to give the BJP a much needed image make-over ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.