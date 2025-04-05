BJP Worker’s Alleged Suicide Sparks Political Storm In Karnataka; Accuses Congress Leaders Of Harassment In Note

Madikeri: The alleged suicide of BJP worker Vinay Somayya (35) in Bengaluru has sparked political turmoil in Karnataka. Somayya was found hanging in his office in Nagawara late on Thursday night, soon after posting an extensive suicide note on WhatsApp and Facebook. In the note, he accused several Congress leaders of harassment, blaming them for pushing him to take the extreme step.

Circumstances Leading to the Suicide

According to police reports, Somayya was found dead soon after sharing a detailed suicide note. The note revealed his distress over an FIR registered against him, which he claimed was politically motivated. He alleged that certain Congress leaders had orchestrated a campaign to defame him, leading to his arrest and continued harassment.

Allegations in the Suicide Note

In his note, Somayya detailed a series of events that he claimed led to his distress. He stated that he was made an admin of a WhatsApp group called Kodagu Problems and Suggestions just five days before a controversial message was posted there. Despite denying involvement, an FIR was registered against him, leading to his arrest.

Somayya alleged that Congress leader Tenneera Maheena deliberately circulated his photo and case details to tarnish his reputation in Kodagu. He also accused Congress MLA AS Ponnanna of instructing the police to continue harassing him and his family even after he was granted bail. According to him, police visits to his relatives' homes further exacerbated his distress.

He refuted claims that he had instigated Kodava-Gowda tensions, asserting that he had merely forwarded a voice message and its screenshot. "Why was an FIR registered against me based on a random photo, but not for the original voice message? Where is the justice?" he questioned in his note.

Somayya further alleged that Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda reprimanded him over his comments regarding the Kushalnagar Government Hospital’s condition in a WhatsApp group. Contrary to claims suggesting otherwise, he insisted that Gowda initiated the call.

Claims of Defamation and Harassment

Expressing his despair, he mentioned that attempts were made to label him as a repeat offender and open a rowdy sheet against him. He also referenced another suicide allegedly linked to Maheena’s family, urging authorities to investigate its connection.

Before ending his note, Somayya appealed for financial and social support for his wife and daughter. He also thanked BJP leaders who had supported him when the FIR was first registered.

Political Reactions and Demands for Justice

Somayya’s death has led to strong reactions from BJP leaders, who have accused the Congress government of political harassment. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka termed it an act of "political revenge" and called for the suspension of the Kodagu Superintendent of Police. “The administration in Kodagu has turned into a Congress office. Only after suspensions should the investigation proceed,” he stated.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, echoed similar sentiments, citing previous instances of BJP workers taking extreme steps. He demanded a CBI investigation and the registration of an FIR against MLA Ponnanna and his associates. “We do not want a police or CID inquiry,” he asserted.

BJP State President BY Vijayendra also called for strict legal action against those responsible. “Ever since the Congress came to power, BJP workers have been subjected to undue harassment,” he alleged. Speaking in Shivamogga, he urged the government to conduct a fair and transparent investigation.

Government’s Response

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara responded to the allegations, stating that a detailed inquiry is underway. “The DCP concerned will conduct the investigation. We will verify all claims and take appropriate action based on facts,” he said. He also cautioned against believing all information circulated on social media without proper verification.

Parameshwara assured that authorities would investigate any external influences behind the incident and take necessary steps based on the findings.

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The police have sent Somayya’s body for post-mortem and initiated a preliminary inquiry. While they acknowledged that his arrest and FIR may have played a role in his distress, they have refrained from commenting on the specific allegations mentioned in his note.

As the investigation unfolds, the case has intensified political debates in Karnataka, with both parties using the incident to further their narratives. Whether this case leads to legal action against the accused individuals or remains a political flashpoint remains to be seen.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.