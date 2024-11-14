ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Will Wipe Out Naxalism And Infiltration In Jharkhand If Voted To Power: Amit Shah At Giridih Rally

Giridih: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the BJP, if voted to power in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, will “wipe out Naxalism and infiltration” from the state.

Shah was addressing a BJP campaign rally in Giridih ahead of the second phase of the assembly polls scheduled on November 20. The first phase of voting was held on November 13 which recorded over 64 percent turnout till 5 PM on Wednesday.

Shah said, “instead of the development of Jharkhand, the focus of the Hemant government is only on saving and settling the infiltrators”.

“These infiltrators come to Jharkhand and marry our innocent daughters for the second and third time and loot their land. You form the BJP government. Not only the infiltrators but even a bird cannot fly. I want to tell the infiltrators that the time of the Hemant government is over and yours too. We will throw out all the infiltrators one by one. We will bring such a law that the intruders will have to return all the looted land,” he added.

The Home Minister also targeted the Hemant Soren led JMM-Congress coalition in Jharkhand for their alleged corruption practices in the state.

“If BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, SIT will probe corruption by leaders of JMM-led coalition, they'll be put behind bars,” Shah said.