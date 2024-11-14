BJP Will Wipe Out Naxalism And Infiltration In Jharkhand If Voted To Power: Amit Shah At Giridih Rally

Giridih: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the BJP, if voted to power in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, will “wipe out Naxalism and infiltration” from the state.
Shah was addressing a BJP campaign rally in Giridih ahead of the second phase of the assembly polls scheduled on November 20. The first phase of voting was held on November 13 which recorded over 64 percent turnout till 5 PM on Wednesday.
Shah said, “instead of the development of Jharkhand, the focus of the Hemant government is only on saving and settling the infiltrators”.
“These infiltrators come to Jharkhand and marry our innocent daughters for the second and third time and loot their land. You form the BJP government. Not only the infiltrators but even a bird cannot fly. I want to tell the infiltrators that the time of the Hemant government is over and yours too. We will throw out all the infiltrators one by one. We will bring such a law that the intruders will have to return all the looted land,” he added.
झारखंड की JMM-कांग्रेस-RJD सरकार प्रदेश को अपना ATM बनाना चाहती है, जबकि भाजपा झारखंड वासियों को समृद्ध बनाना चाहती है। गिरिडीह जनसभा से लाइव... https://t.co/oYpK3dh7qH— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 14, 2024
The Home Minister also targeted the Hemant Soren led JMM-Congress coalition in Jharkhand for their alleged corruption practices in the state.
“If BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, SIT will probe corruption by leaders of JMM-led coalition, they'll be put behind bars,” Shah said.
Referring to the coal mines, Shah said that the state was rich in “black gold”.
“Our Jharkhand is the most prosperous state in the whole country. But Jharkhandis are poor because the Hemant government here looted the money sent by Modi ji. If you make BJP win, we will set up factories in Jharkhand so that the youth here do not have to go out,” he said.
Stepping up the saffron party's Hindutva pitch, Shah claimed that the Waqf board had “grabbed ancient temples in Karnataka” adding the BJP “will pass a bill in Parliament to amend law despite opposition”.
The Home Minister also targeted Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi over the grand old party's recent support to a resolution passed by the Omar Abdullah led J&K government seeking to restore Article 370.
“Kashmir belongs to India”. Even four generations of Rahul Gandhi cannot bring back Article 370. When the UPA was in power for 10 years, terrorists used to attack every other day. But when you formed Modi ji's government, they tried the same in Uri and Pulwama. We took revenge for it. Surgical and air strikes were carried out. Narendra Modi also made Jharkhand Naxal-free. I am also saying that before March 31, 2026, Chhattisgarh will also become Naxal-free,” he said.
Shah also took a swipe at former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
“She launched a plane named Rahul 20 times and every time it crashed. This time this plane will also crash at Baba Deoghar Airport. Congress will not be able to cross even the figure of 5 in Jharkhand,” he said.
