BJP Will Win 2025 Delhi Assembly Poll, Will Solve 90 Pc of City's Problems: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: As campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls gathers pace, BJP's North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari has sounded the bugle for the 2025 Delhi assembly elections and says the party will come to power after 25 years and solve 90 per cent of the city's problems in one term.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the news agency's headquarters on Wednesday, the actor-singer-politician promised additional sops to Delhiites while retaining all existing benefits such as power subsidies.

"The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for nearly 25 years. It's not BJP's defeat, it's Delhi's defeat. Now Delhi will win and I hope there will be a double engine government with Narendra Modi becoming prime minister in 2024... and in 2025 Delhi will give a chance to the BJP," he said.

He said, Delhi will be rid of all its troubles imposed on it by the AAP dispensation. "With Modi as PM, BJP will solve 90 per cent of problems of Delhi in one term if voted to power in the 2025 assembly polls," Tiwari, who is contesting from North East Delhi for a third term in the Lok Sabha, said.

Be it drains, air pollution or a toxic Yamuna, the BJP has a plan and will execute it, he said. The people of the country, Tiwari added, have immense faith in the prime minister and there is no metric to measure their love for him.

Tiwari is the only sitting MP from Delhi retained by the BJP for Election 2024. The party holds all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city. "Who gets a ticket and who does not... this is not a very big thing. In BJP, the political culture has changed. No one is dropped, but they are given other responsibilities. Parvesh Verma (West Delhi MP), for instance, was made in-charge of a state... or Ramesh Bidhuri (South Delhi MP) may be given some other responsibility. Even Harsh Vardhan (Chandni Chowk MP) is busy with campaigning," the BJP MP said.

In his view, there is no sympathy for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi after the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged excise policy scam. "Arvind Kejriwal has troubled people in Delhi so much that there is no sympathy after his arrest... rather people are angry," Tiwari said, claiming that no one had questioned about the Delhi chief minister's arrest in the campaign meetings he has been holding.

Tiwari was confident the BJP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the party will try to improve its vote percentage from 56 per cent in 2019.