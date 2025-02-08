BJP Will Form Delhi Government With Full Majority

New Delhi: After a long wait of over 27 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finally returned to power in Delhi with a clean swipe. The defeat of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national conveners Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia is a major setback for the party.

According to the Election Commission of India data, the BJP has won 45 seats while it is leading on three other seats. The AAP managed to win only 21 seats and was leading on just one other. The results are shocking for the AAP, which ruled Delhi for over a decade.

The victorious saffron party leaders are giving all credit to Prime Minister Narender Modi and his guarantee to provide facilities to Delhiites whether it is free electricity units or financial help to women. BJP candidate from the New Delhi seat Parvesh Verma has emerged as a giant killer after defeating AAP national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking to reporters, after winning the election, Verma said the BJP will fulfil its all promises very soon after forming the government.

Expressing his views to the media persons on the victory of the saffron party, BJP MP Yogender Chandolia said the people of Delhi have given their verdict against 'seesmahal’, the alleged liquor policy scam and river cleaning issue.

Just after the result, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat. "We accept the people’s decision. I hope BJP will fulfil all its promises and expectations of Delhiits.”

The main poll battle was between the saffron party and AAP while Congress was fighting to save its existence in Delhi’s politics. The majority in Delhi’s Assembly is significant for the saffron party who had not tasted power corridor since 1998. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi who won from Kalkaji Assembly seat told the media persons, "I want to thank the people of Kalkaji who supported me and accept the verdict of people. The fight will continue against the BJP and their dictatorship."

PM Narendra Modi said the win in Delhi was a victory of development and good governance. "Jana Shakti is paramount. Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to BJP. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings," PM Modi said on X.

“It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister added.

“I am so proud of each and every BJP Karyakarta (worker), who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi," the Prime Minister said.

Responding to the Delhi Assembly results, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X, “The results of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are nothing more than a referendum on Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. Even when the Prime Minister’s popularity was at its peak in 2015 and 2020, AAP had won a decisive victory in Delhi. The Delhi election results are not a stamp of approval on the policies of the Prime Minister but rather, this mandate rejects Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of deceit, fraud and exaggerated claims of achievements.” "Congress government will be formed again in Delhi in 20230," added Ramesh, a Rajya Sabha member.