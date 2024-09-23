BJP Will Create 5 New Districts in J&K: Tarun Chugh

Jammu: BJP National General Secretary and J&K Incharge Tarun Chugh on Monday said that BJP will create 5 new districts in Jammu and Kashmir thus taking the total number of districts to 25.

This was announced by Tarun Chugh on social platform X, formerly Twitter, today evening. “For the development and prosperity of J&K, BJP will create 5 new districts in J&K including Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote,” Chugh informed in his post today evening.

As of now, there are 20 districts in the state, 10 each in Jammu and Kashmir regions. The five new districts will be helpful in further streamlining the administrative works in J&K.

The five new districts to be created in J&K are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administrative reforms undertaken across the country, Tarun Chugh said.

The five new districts will further take the administrative reforms to the next level in J&K and people will be able to avail the government services better and without any inconvenience.

The creation of 5 new districts in J&K will streamline the government functioning and would enable people of every nook and corner, especially the hilly areas, of J&K to avail government services without any hindrance. It will also pave the way for the overall development of J&K.