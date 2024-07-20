ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Will Bring Out 'White Paper' On Demography In Jharkhand To Protect Tribal Lands, Rights: Shah

By PTI

In the BJP Party meeting at Prabhat Tara Ground on Saturday, Union Minister Amit Shah said the party is confident of forming a government in Jharkhand after receiving 52 out of 81 assembly segments in the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Amit Shah claimed that rampant infiltration has led to the shrinking of the tribal population in Jharkhand, and said that if the BJP forms the government in the state, it will bring out a 'White Paper' on demography to protect their lands and rights.
Ranchi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that rampant infiltration has led to the shrinking of the tribal population in Jharkhand, and said that if the BJP forms the government in the state, it will bring out a 'White Paper' on demography to protect their lands and rights.

The BJP is confident of forming a government in Jharkhand as the lotus has already bloomed in 52 of 81 assembly segments in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Shah said while addressing party workers at Prabhat Tara Ground here during the saffron party's extended executive committee meeting.

"After forming a government in Jharkhand, we will bring out a 'White Paper' on demography to protect tribal people, their lands, reservation and rights," Shah said. Without naming Hemant Soren, he alleged that Jharkhand's tribal CM was instrumental behind "Love Jihad" and "Land-Jihad" in the state due to his "vote bank and appeasement policy", causing demographic changes.

He alleged that infiltrators were entering Jharkhand, marrying tribal women, obtaining certificates and buying land. He also attacked the INDIA bloc and Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for "showing arrogance" despite losing the Lok Sabha polls as "they are unable to accept defeat".

"INDIA bloc and Congress leaders are showing arrogance for indulging in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore, appeasement, dynastic politics and playing with national security," he alleged.

"The BJP got more seats in this Lok Sabha election than Congress's combined numbers in 2014, 2019, 2024 polls," he said, adding that the JMM-led alliance was one of the most corrupt governments in the country and it was time to show it the exit door. BJP leaders including Union Minister Annapurna Devi, Laxmikant Bajpai and Arjun Munda were also present on the occasion.

