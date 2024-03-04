BJP using ED to coerce TMC leaders into changing loyalties: CM Mamata

Tamluk : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again accused the BJP of misusing central agencies to trouble the opposition parties. Speaking after holding an official meeting in East Medinipur on Monday, CM Mamata once again alleged that leaders of various political parties are being intimidated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the saffron camp.

"In some places, they (BJP) are sending ED, in some other places they are sending CBI. Funds are being stopped to states. They are calling and saying, 'Listen, if you don't join the BJP, I will send an ED to your home,' Mamata Banerjee claimed. She mentioned about an interview about this. The Chief Minister said that the central agency says in the interview that "BJP is telling us to go and raid Trinamool Congress leaders and arrest them."

In this context, the chief minister has thrown a direct challenge to the BJP. "If you can win like this, then what is the need to do all this? Let's fight face to face and let the people vote. What the people will decide, that will be the decision of democracy. Why is so much fear?" she challenged. At the same time, she also slammed the BJP, "I can't understand that you are in power today. You are sending ED. Tomorrow when you are not in power, we will send you A to Z agencies. People will not spare you."

The Trinamool Congress supremo raised several allegations against the BJP and the Centre. She claimed that BJP does not do any good for the people of Bengal. Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Bengal to hold a meeting and accused Trinamool of corruption. The prime minister also complained that the work of the Centre's project of door-to-door drinking water scheme is not being implemented here. Responding to the allegation, Mamata Banerjee claimed that 70 percent of the project is given by the state government while the centre gives 30 percent. The money given by the centre is also part of the tax collected from the state, she claimed.

Mamata Banerjee also raised the Ghatal master plan issue and alleged that the much-awaited master plan for flood control has not been implemented. "We will make the Ghatal Master Plan I will not need centre's help,” she said.

The Chief Minister countered the corruption allegations levelled by the Prime Minister. PM Modi had said a few days ago that the Centre has given Rs 47 thousand crore to Bengal and that money has been siphoned by the state government. "From the financial year 2014-15 to 2021-22, the central government has given Rs 29 thousand 834 crore to Bengal in the housing scheme. The state government gave Rs 20 thousand crore. No funds have been allocated to this scheme in the financial years 2021-22 and 2023-24," Mamata Banerjee claimed.