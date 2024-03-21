BJP Trying to Get Kejriwal Arrested; We'll Explore Legal Options: Atishi

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said on Thursday that it was a big victory for them that the high court did not dismiss Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's interim relief application despite strong opposition by the Enforcement Directorate and agreed to hear it later. She said in a press conference that legal options will be considered when asked whether the refusal of the high court to grant protection to Kejriwal against coercive action by the ED will be challenged in the Supreme Court.

Atishi alleged that the BJP wanted to get Kejriwal arrested by using the Enforcement Directorate to stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. The Delhi High Court earlier the in day refused to grant Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain listed the AAP leader's application seeking protection for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons is fixed for hearing. Atishi earlier said that Kejriwal wanted to join the probe by the ED and cooperate with the agency but it wanted to arrest him.