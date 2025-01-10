ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP To Project Ramesh Bidhuri As CM Candidate, Claims Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi citing "credible" sources claimed on Friday that the BJP has decided to project its leader Ramesh Bidhuri as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the assembly polls. The chief minister said this was Bidhuri’s “reward" for being the “most abusive” leader of his party.

Atishi is seeking re-election from the Kalkaji seat in the Delhi Assembly polls and is pitted against BJP's Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba. "It has been learnt from credible sources that the Gali Galauj Party has decided that the most abusive leader of the party Ramesh Bidhuri will become their chief ministerial candidate," Atishi claimed in a press conference.

AAP leaders, including party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, have dubbed the BJP as "Gali Galauj" (abusive) Party due to its sustained attacks on them by the saffron party leaders, ahead of the assembly elections.