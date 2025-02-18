BJP To Make Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony A Show Of Strength Of NDA

By Anamika Ratna

New Delhi: The BJP is keen to turn the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister into a show of strength for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Sources from the BJP said efforts are on to invite leaders of all the parties of the NDA to the grand ceremony. It is understood that leaders of the NDA would be on the stage when the new Delhi Chief Minister is administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

Sources said that a meeting of BJP leaders was held in the national capital regarding the swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to take place on February 20 in the evening.

Preparations for the grand ceremony are on at the historic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. The BJP came to power in Delhi after 27 years after it won 48 seats of the 70 in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections. AAP led by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal secured only 22 seats. However, the JP Nadda-led party is yet to decide on who will be Delhi's next Chief Minister.

Sources said that eight BJP MLAs are in the race to become the Delhi Chief Minister and among them is Parvesh Verma, who emerged as a giant-killer by defeating Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat.

The other names doing the rounds are former Delhi BJP chief Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay. Verma belongs to the Jat community and hence is considered to be a top contender. The other MLAs who are in the fray for the top post include Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta and Shikha Rai.

The BJP had called the Legislature meeting on February 17 but it was later cancelled. It will be now held on February 19. The BJP has named Tarun Chug and Vinod Tawde as Central Observers for Delhi, sources added. It is understood that the two Central Observers have been asked to come to a consensus on the name of the new Chief Minister so that there is no rebellion after the government starts functioning.

Sources said that the swearing ceremony could take place at 4.30 PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief and Health Minister JP Nadda along with leaders of the NDA are expected to remain present for the ceremony. It is also likely that the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states will also be present for the ceremony. Sources said that ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, a meeting of the NDA will take place in the national capital.

The BJP is keen to bring leaders like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, LJP (Ramvilas) President and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, so that a message can be sent to voters in Bihar, where the Assembly polls are scheduled to take place at the end of 2025.

Sources said that BJP's next target is Bihar. It is not an easy task for the Bihar BJP and hence the saffron party is keen to send out a message to the Opposition that the parties in NDA are united.

It is understood that farmers, BJP workers and beneficiaries of the Ladli Behena scheme will also be invited for the ceremony. It is estimated that 30,000 people could attend the crowd.