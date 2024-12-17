ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Likely To Get New President In February

BJP's constitution stipulates that organisational polls should be completed in at least half of its state units before process to elect national president is started.

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Saroor Nagar Stadium, in Hyderabad on Saturday
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Saroor Nagar Stadium, in Hyderabad on Saturday
New Delhi: The new BJP president, who will succeed incumbent J P Nadda, is likely to be elected by the end of February, according to a senior party functionary. Party sources said the ongoing organisational election is on track to complete the polling process in more than half of its state units by mid-January, an exercise that will unveil the process of electing its new national president.

A senior leader said the tenure of nearly 60 per cent of the BJP's state unit presidents is over, and their replacements are likely to be in place by the middle of the next month. The BJP's constitution stipulates that organisational polls should be completed in at least half of its state units before the process to elect the national president is started.

"We expect that a new BJP president will assume the charge by the end of February," the functionary said. Asked whether the new BJP president may be someone who is currently serving as a Union minister, he said it could be either from the government or from the organisation, adding that nothing has been finalised yet.

Incidentally, Nadda, also the Union health minister, had taken over as the party's national president in February 2020. Though the tenure of a president is three years, he was given an extension during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power for their straight term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

J P NADDA BJP TO GET NEW PRESIDENT PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI BJP

