Lal Krishna Advani Stable After Hospitalisation for Age-Related Issues, Likely to Be Discharged Soon

The 97-year-old BJP leader was first admitted to AIIMS Delhi and later shifted to Apollo Hospital's ICU after his health deteriorated further.

BJP Stalwart LK Advani's Health Condition Stable, Doctor Confirms
BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

New Delhi: BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, is currently stable, according to hospital sources. The 97-year-old leader had been suffering from age-related and neurological issues.

Advani was initially admitted to AIIMS Hospital before being transferred to the ICU at Apollo Hospital due to his condition. He is under the care of Dr Vineet Suri, a senior specialist in Apollo's Neuro Department. Doctors have indicated that he is likely to be discharged once his check-up results are reviewed.

Sources also confirmed that Advani undergoes regular health check-ups and frequently visits the hospital for routine monitoring. He was previously admitted to hospital in June and August, but was discharged after short stays.

Although the longest-serving BJP president faces multiple health challenges due to his advanced age, doctors assure that his current condition is not critical. His daughter, Pratibha Advani, resides with him at their government bungalow on Prithviraj Road.

Lal Krishna Advani served as India’s seventh Deputy Prime Minister and also held the position of Home Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet from 1998 to 2004. He represented the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for several terms.

