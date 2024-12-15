ETV Bharat / bharat

Lal Krishna Advani Stable After Hospitalisation for Age-Related Issues, Likely to Be Discharged Soon

New Delhi: BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, is currently stable, according to hospital sources. The 97-year-old leader had been suffering from age-related and neurological issues.

Advani was initially admitted to AIIMS Hospital before being transferred to the ICU at Apollo Hospital due to his condition. He is under the care of Dr Vineet Suri, a senior specialist in Apollo's Neuro Department. Doctors have indicated that he is likely to be discharged once his check-up results are reviewed.

Sources also confirmed that Advani undergoes regular health check-ups and frequently visits the hospital for routine monitoring. He was previously admitted to hospital in June and August, but was discharged after short stays.