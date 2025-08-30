BJP Will Not Tolerate Abusive Language Against PM Modi's Late Mother: RP Singh

By Anamika Ratna

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson RP Singh has said that the saffron party will not tolerate any abusive language used by Congress or its workers against the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abusive words were allegedly used against PM Modi at a place in Darbhanga town on Wednesday after the Voter Adhikar Yatra had passed from there. A person identified as Mohammed Rizvi alias Raja was arrested in this connection.

Singh told ETV Bharat, "The stone-pelting happened inside the Congress office. Our workers who had gone to protest also sustained injuries. They will use abusive language against the late mother of the country's Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), and this will not be tolerated. What kind of politics is this? Four days ago, Rahul Gandhi used informal language like (Donald) Trump said you improve."

"The party workers are using such (foul) language due to their leaders. Congress leaders have not condemned the incident, nor has the party thrown the concerned leader out, because he is Mohammed Rizvi and vote-bank politics is being done," the BJP spokesperson said.

He maintained that Congress will not take action against the leader. "We will not tolerate the use of such abusive language against the late mother of the Prime Minister," he said.

According to Singh, if this had happened in the BJP, the saffron party would have thrown the worker out.

"This reflects the Congress DNA. I can recount, Bholanath Pandey had hijacked a plane when Indira Gandhi was arrested, and he was given a ticket to contest the Assembly polls. Those who massacred Sikhs like Jagdish Tytler were made MPs and Ministers. I am sure they will give Mohammed Rizvi a ticket in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls," he said. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out a lot of work in Bihar, like 20 lakh women were made rich.

The BJP spokesperson also said that people are getting water, electricity and houses. "The condition of the schools has improved," he said.

He added that the BJP is fighting the upcoming Bihar election on the development issue. "We are not speaking about temples and mosques. Congress leaders are using abusive language. This is their frustration as they are going to lose the elections," he added.

Asked that Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly called Prime Minister Modi 'vote-theft', Singh said, "If he has any proof, then only he should speak about it. It is a fake narrative. The Supreme Court has given them a tight slap and earlier High Court too had admonished them."

