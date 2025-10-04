ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Slams UPA For 'Bowing To US Pressure' After 26/11, Says Political Will Was 'Missing'

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the previous UPA-led government, accusing it of lacking the "political will" to retaliate after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks despite the armed forces being "fully capable and ready".

He alleged that the Congress leadership "bowed down before US orders", compromising national pride and security. Patra made these remarks while reacting to former Union Minister P. Chidambaram's recent revelation that although he had favoured a retaliatory strike against Pakistan in the wake of the Mumbai attacks, the government decided against it under international pressure -- particularly from the United States.

"If we look at the past, India before 2014, and what India is today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the difference is clear," Patra said during a Press conference in New Delhi.

"Before 2014, under Sonia Gandhi and the UPA, what was India's decisive strength? And after 2014, under Narendra Modi, India's decisive strength is very clear. The Indian Army was brave and capable even before 2014. They had all their capabilities, all their courage. But what was missing was political will," he said.

Referring to Chidambaram's interview, the BJP MP added, "He said that after the 26/11 attack, the decision not to retaliate or use kinetic force against Pakistan was taken under foreign pressure. Chidambaram has clearly stated that then US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had said that under no circumstances should India take any action against Pakistan."

"Chidambaram and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were told not to react by the US government. There was worldwide pressure, and the US specifically exerted it on the Prime Minister and the Home Minister," he added. Patra also cited Congress MP Manish Tewari's earlier statements acknowledging that some leaders wanted a strong response, but the Congress Working Committee (CWC) chose diplomacy over retaliation.