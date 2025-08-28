ETV Bharat / bharat

J P Nadda Slams Rahul Over 'Abuses' Against PM, Releases Video

New Delhi: Alleging that abuses were hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, the BJP on Thursday asserted the Congress-led INDIA bloc will be "punished" by the people in the upcoming assembly polls, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the incident as a "stain" on the country's democracy.

Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and party spokesperson Sambit Patra flayed the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, a day after a purported video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles.

A delegation of the Bihar BJP lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station in Patna on Thursday in connection with the incident.

Reacting to the episode of the video clip, Shah said under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level, and the party cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the prime minister's chair for the past 11 years.

"The use of abusive language filled with expletives against the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform in Darbhanga, Bihar, is not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy," he wrote on X in Hindi.

Nadda came out with a video message, calling Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav "two spoilt princes, who have brought disrepute to Bihar and its culture, and must apologise to the nation".

Patra, also a BJP MP, blamed Rahul Gandhi for the alleged hurling of abuses against Modi and said the Congress, which often associates itself with the freedom struggle, has become a “gali wali party” because the Gandhi family is not able to return to power.

"Congress ki galiyon ki dukan seal hogi, aur iski shuruat Bihar se hogi (Congress' shop of abuse will be sealed, and it will start from Bihar)," said Patra.

“Today the kind of language that has been used for Modi ji and his mother, who is no more, in Darbhanga... If anyone is its creator, it’s Rahul Gandhi, none other. Listen to the speeches that Rahul Gandhi gave recently and analyse them,” he said.

Meanwhile, protest demonstrations were staged in Darbhanga as well as Patna, even as the state women's commission shot off a letter to the administration, seeking "suo motu" action against the culprits.

Effigies of Gandhi and Yadav were burnt by BJP workers in Darbhanga, who joined a procession organised by two-term local MP Gopaljee Thakur.