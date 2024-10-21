ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Slams Kejriwal Over 'Pricey' Items At Flagstaff Road Bungalow, Atishi Hits Back

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday, citing an unverified inventory, alleged that crores of rupees were spent on state-of-the-art household goods including a "missing" hi-tech toilet seat in the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow which was occupied for over nine years by the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister.

Kejriwal after stepping down as the Delhi chief minister vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow earlier this month. No immediate reaction was available from the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government which owns and allots the bungalow, on the inventory of items shared by the BJP.

The bungalow was allotted to Kejriwal's successor Atishi who has yet to take its possession.

Atishi in a press conference replying to the charges of the saffron party said "BJP can keep the house and allot it to any of its leaders. We don't care about the house, bungalow or car. We will work for the people of Delhi, even if we have to work from the street."