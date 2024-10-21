ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Slams Kejriwal Over 'Pricey' Items At Flagstaff Road Bungalow, Atishi Hits Back

The BJP claims Arvind Kejriwal's former residence featured extravagant items, including a costly missing toilet seat, amid ongoing investigations into alleged misuse of public funds.

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday, citing an unverified inventory, alleged that crores of rupees were spent on state-of-the-art household goods including a "missing" hi-tech toilet seat in the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow which was occupied for over nine years by the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister.

Kejriwal after stepping down as the Delhi chief minister vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow earlier this month. No immediate reaction was available from the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government which owns and allots the bungalow, on the inventory of items shared by the BJP.

The bungalow was allotted to Kejriwal's successor Atishi who has yet to take its possession.

Atishi in a press conference replying to the charges of the saffron party said "BJP can keep the house and allot it to any of its leaders. We don't care about the house, bungalow or car. We will work for the people of Delhi, even if we have to work from the street."

BJP national IT department head Amit Malviya in a post on X shared the list saying "Here is the list of electric appliances and gadgets installed in Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheeshmahal'. But here is the surprise. Fully automatic, sensor-equipped TOTO smart toilet seats with features like automatic open-close seat, heated seat, wireless remote deodorizer and automatic flushing, installed for the comfort ....go missing."

He claimed the cost of one such toilet ranged between Rs 10-12 lakh. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a statement said the chief minister's residence should be equipped with modern amenities but wasting public money on extravagance under the guise of comfort is condemnable.

Earlier, the BJP ran a campaign against Kejriwal, alleging irregularities in the reconstruction of the Flagstaff Road bungalow dubbing it "Sheeshmahal" for costly interiors and household goods. A probe was already underway over the alleged violations of rules in the reconstruction of the bungalow.

