BJP Set to Form Government Again in Haryana; Poonia Attributes Success to Modi's Policies

Jaipur: The BJP is poised to form a government in Haryana for the third consecutive term, winning 48 seats compared to Congress's 37, INLD's two and three independent MLAs. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Haryana's state in-charge, Dr Satish Poonia, credited the victory to the public's faith in the central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that Congress faced rejection for its expenditures and alleged corruption.

Reflecting on past experiences, Poonia mentioned his earlier Lok Sabha responsibilities, acknowledging that while results were mixed, the BJP still managed to secure five seats amid expectations of a Congress clean sweep. He emphasised learning from past shortcomings to enhance their performance.

Poonia underscored that the victory belongs to the entire team, attributing significant credit to Modi's policies, which he described as a driving force behind the BJP's success in Haryana. He referred to Haryana as a testing ground for initiatives like "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao."

Responding to Congress's allegations, Poonia dismissed them as mere gossip without merit. He asserted that the BJP's policies transformed recruitment processes, enabling more equitable job opportunities, which resonated positively with the public.