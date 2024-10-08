BJP Set to Form Government Again in Haryana; Poonia Attributes Success to Modi's Policies

Jaipur: The BJP is poised to form a government in Haryana for the third consecutive term, winning 48 seats compared to Congress's 37, INLD's two and three independent MLAs. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Haryana's state in-charge, Dr Satish Poonia, credited the victory to the public's faith in the central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that Congress faced rejection for its expenditures and alleged corruption.
Reflecting on past experiences, Poonia mentioned his earlier Lok Sabha responsibilities, acknowledging that while results were mixed, the BJP still managed to secure five seats amid expectations of a Congress clean sweep. He emphasised learning from past shortcomings to enhance their performance.
Poonia underscored that the victory belongs to the entire team, attributing significant credit to Modi's policies, which he described as a driving force behind the BJP's success in Haryana. He referred to Haryana as a testing ground for initiatives like "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao."
Responding to Congress's allegations, Poonia dismissed them as mere gossip without merit. He asserted that the BJP's policies transformed recruitment processes, enabling more equitable job opportunities, which resonated positively with the public.
Poonia highlighted the systematic approach guided by central party leaders, including Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda, as pivotal to their electoral success. He dismissed issues raised by Congress as illusions that were rejected by voters
"Following the guidance of the central leadership, we implemented a systematic approach with effective management, which was key to our victory, Poonia stated and added that concerns about farmers, wrestlers and other issues were illusions propagated by Congress and ultimately the public rejected them.
Read more: Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 Updates: BJP Wins 48 Seats, To Form Govt For Third Successive Term