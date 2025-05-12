ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Delivered On Promise Of 'Revenge Beyond The Imagination' Of Terrorists: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP asserted on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered on his promise of inflicting on terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror strike a punishment beyond their imagination and razing to the ground their safe havens.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Pakistan has lost under Operation Sindoor "nine terror sites, 11 air bases, over 100 terrorists, 50 soldiers and its prestige".

He noted that Modi had vowed that India would take out terrorists in their homes and tear down the terror sites. "PM Modi's decision and our armed forces' indomitable courage have razed the terror sites to the ground. It was a promise by Modi," he said, adding that Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 has met 100 per cent of its targets.

He noted that the prime minister in his public meeting in Bihar had assured people of fulfilling their wish to attack terrorism and had promised to avenge the killing of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam on April 22. Modi had vowed to deliver a revenge beyond the imagination of terrorists and this is what happened, he added.

The kind of military and non-military action India has taken under the operation is unprecedented, and has sent a decisive message in its war against terrorism, the BJP spokesperson said.

Even Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE have backed out, and Pakistan stands isolated globally, Patra claimed, adding that India has shown that no part of the neighbouring country is beyond its reach.

To a question about the vicious trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri by a section of right-wing activists after India and Pakistan agreed to stop military actions, Patra said his party respects everyone, be it armed forces or bureaucrats, associated with the operation.

Social media is a tool, but it cannot be a basis for the country to decide its course of action, he added. Misri was forced to make his account on X private, restricting access to only confirmed followers, after he and his family members were targeted by trolls.

Patra said India can say with pride that Operation Sindoor met its target 100 per cent and lauded the national unity behind the armed forces' action.

Not only did India kill over 100 terrorists across nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, but its subsequent action in retaliation against Pakistan's response destroyed 11 air bases in the country, he said.