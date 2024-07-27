ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP-Ruled States Announce Quotas for Agniveers in State Services

Hyderabad: On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Several BJP-ruled states have announced significant benefits for Agniveers, the soldiers recruited under the Agnipath scheme. Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are leading the charge by offering job reservations and priority recruitment for Agniveers in various state services, including police and paramilitary forces.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that Agniveers will receive weightage in recruitment for the UP Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). Yogi criticised opposition parties for obstructing progress and spreading misinformation about the Agnipath scheme. He lauded the scheme for producing trained, disciplined soldiers and expressed commitment to integrating Agniveers into state police and paramilitary forces.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that Agniveers will be granted reservation in government jobs upon their return from military service. Dhami emphasised that a legislative act will be introduced to formalise this reservation, aiming to utilise the skills and discipline of Agniveers in various state departments.

Additionally, the aid provided to the families of martyrs will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. Dhami praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted improvements in military welfare under his administration.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel announced that Agniveers will be given priority in the recruitment of armed police and the State Reserve Police Force (SRP). Patel defended the Agnipath scheme against opposition criticism, asserting that it will contribute to a youthful and effective military force and strengthen internal security.