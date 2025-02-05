BJP-RSS Combine Show Deference To Ambedkar For Hoodwinking: Rahul Gandhi

Patna: In a scathing attack, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Constitution was under attack from the BJP-RSS combine, which was trying to hoodwink people by a show of deference towards Dalit icons like B R Ambedkar.

He was addressing an event to mark the 130th birth anniversary of Dalit freedom fighter and Congress activist Jaglal Choudhary. A member of the Pasi community, Choudhary was a minister in the first provincial government in 1937.

"Today, Delhi assembly polls are underway. But, I believed this function was equally important. So I flew down after casting my vote," Gandhi said. This was his second visit to Patna in a month.

In his 30-minute speech, Gandhi spoke extensively of the need to ensure better "bhagidaari" (participation) of Dalits, tribals and OBCs in all walks of life, asserting that mere political representation was not enough.

"I want to see the day when Dalits, tribals and backwards become leaders, not just footsoldiers, in bureaucracy and the private sector," he said.

Flashing a pocket-size edition of the Constitution, he alleged, "As long as this is in force, Dalits and other deprived sections of the society can hope for a better life. The BJP-RSS knows this, so they attack the Constitution, but not overtly. You can see Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing before the Constitution and the statue of Ambedkar. Today, many RSS leaders can also be seen singing paeans to Ambedkar. They do so while working against the very ideals that Ambedkar espoused."

"Modi says representation is being given to deprived classes and cites the number of tickets they get in elections. But, he has snatched away all powers from MLAs and MPs. Even his ministers function with an OSD appointed on the recommendation of the RSS breathing down their necks," he alleged.

Gandhi also asserted that the number of Dalits is negligible in the media, a reason why their issues do not get highlighted. In educational institutions, Dalits have still not reached the stage where "we can see them setting the question papers”, he said.

On the share of Dalits, he said their share in Rs 100 is only Rs 6.10. "Whatever they are getting, they are also trying to snatch it. A motley of 90 people decides the budget of India out of which three are Dalits. They have been given small departments. Dalit officers make decisions of one rupee out of a hundred rupees," he said.

On the health front, he said, "The public health network in the country, which was meant to serve the needs of common people, is giving way to private hospitals owned by Ambani, Adani and their ilk. Needless to say, there is no Dalit among the country's billionaires."

The former Congress chief said the first step in the direction of better participation of the depressed classes would be a caste census, "a veritable X-ray of the society... which the Modi government wants to avoid but we are determined to push through".

Gandhi claimed that the caste survey in Bihar, ruled by the BJP-led NDA, was not up to the mark, unlike a similar exercise undertaken by the Congress government in Telangana.

During his speech, Gandhi cited the example of the change that came about in the US when "Blacks started having a say in the system".

On equality in the education system, he cited an example of an incident of the SAT exam in America, explaining how the lack of equal opportunities in education harms the students of the lower class.

"When the SAT exam was first introduced in America, the performance of white students was very good and that of African-American students was poor. This created the notion that white students are intelligent and African-American students are weak. In such a situation, a professor experimented and got the question paper of the exam prepared by an African-American professor. The result of this experiment was that all the white students failed," he said.

Surprisingly, Gandhi forgot the name of Chaudhary. After paying floral tribute, he started his speech where he referred to Jaglal Chaudhary as Jagat Chaudhary twice, prompting a member of the audience to correct him. Moreover, there was nothing about the freedom fighter in the speech.