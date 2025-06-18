ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Rips Into Congress After Modi Tells Trump India Won't Accept Mediation Over Kashmir

New Delhi: The BJP said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conversation with US President Donald Trump on Operation Sindoor has "busted" every lie of the Congress, stating that if the opposition party does not believe in this, then it should be considered a "partner" of Pakistan.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, "The Congress and its troll army simply can’t digest the fact that Prime Minister Modi told President Trump in clear terms — India neither needs nor accepts any third-party mediation."

"Congress must stop maligning India's firm and principled foreign policy just to feed its petty narratives," he said in a post on X.

"Every Congress lie has been busted," said BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla, lambasting the main opposition party.

The attack on the Congress from a number of BJP leaders came after Modi, earlier, set the record straight in a telephonic conversation with Trump, saying Operation Sindoor was "paused" following a request from Pakistan and not due to mediation or offer of a trade deal by the US.

In a 35-minute phone call with Trump on Tuesday, Modi briefed the US President on Operation Sindoor, launched by India against terror sites in Pakistan, and made it clear that countries that support terrorism must face the consequences.