BJP Resorting To Unfair Means As It Faces Historic Loss In Delhi: CM Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday accused the BJP of resorting to unfair tactics out of desperation, as she claimed that a "historic loss" awaits the saffron party in the upcoming Assembly polls in the capital. At a press conference here, Atishi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is deliberately disrupting Delhi's water supply in a bid to sway the public opinion in its favour.

"The BJP is heading towards a historic loss in the national capital. In its bewilderment, it is resorting to tactics, such as stopping the water supply. Haryana is intentionally draining industrial waste into the Yamuna to harm the people of Delhi and influence the election outcome unfairly," she said.

The chief minister highlighted that the presence of ammonia in the Yamuna water has skyrocketed to 7.2 ppm, an unprecedented level. She claimed that this contamination has caused disruptions in the operation of water treatment plants across Delhi, further exacerbating the crisis.

Echoing similar sentiments, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi on X: "There is no bigger sin than making people go thirsty. For its dirty politics, the BJP wants to keep the people of Delhi thirsty. BJP workers from Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this? The poison that is being mixed in the water cannot even be cleaned in water treatment plants. For the safety of the people of Delhi, the water supply has to be stopped in many areas."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wants to cause as little trouble to citizens as possible, while those associated with the BJP want to commit a "mass murder" of the people of Delhi, "but we will not let this happen at all", Kejriwal said. Adding further, Atishi said "I, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, have sought an urgent meeting with the Election Commission to present these unfair practices before them."

She alleged that by supplying "poisonous water" to Delhi, the BJP is jeopardising public health. The Delhi Assembly polls are scheduled for February 5, with the results set to be announced on February 8. As the campaigning intensifies, allegations and counter-allegations add fuel to the capital's political atmosphere.