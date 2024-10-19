ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Releases First List Of 66 Candidates For Jharkhand Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 66 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections on Saturday.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 66 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections on Saturday. The polls will be conducted in two phases, November 13 and 20, and the result will be announced on November 23.

According to media statements, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi to contest from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, Sita Soren from Jamtara, former Chief Minister Champai Soren from Saraikella, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur, and Meera Munda from Potka.

The list also has the name of former Union minister Sudarshan Bhagat. The Saffron party is contesting 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the state, leaving the rest for its allies.

A total of 2.60 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the state, and there are 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters. Whereas, the state has 11.84 lakh first-time voters at present.

